Not many people lying in a hospital with severe burn injuries would use the word “blessed” to describe their condition. For Rachel Horst, though, the word is apt.
Horst, of Tennessee, was piloting the Cessna 182 that went down in steep terrain and trees yards from Colorado Highway 92 on June 23. She and her three passengers all survived.
“I’m very blessed to be alive. God is good,” Horst said by phone Thursday from her hospital bed in Denver.
The Daily Press made contact with Horst through GoFundMe’s public relations staff; Horst responded to the voicemail left on a relative’s phone. Her sister-in-law has set up an account on the fundraising site to help with Horst’s medical expenses.
There is also a GoFundMe account for passenger Paul Marini of Pennsylvania. Horst identified her other passengers as Tony Marini, also of Pennsylvania, and her cousin, Junia Dindinger, of Tennessee.
The plane went down the morning of June 23, bringing a large response from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and has not released a preliminary report yet. The publicly available docket lists the status as “in work.”
Horst gave her account and impressions of what happened.
The four had spent time in Utah, rafting and exploring and were en route to the Glenwood Springs area. They wanted to look at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Horst, who has been flying for a year and a half, had not flown in that type of Cessna before and was accustomed to a higher performing craft. She said she had anticipated more power than the Cessna ultimately had due to altitude.
As she and her passengers passed through the canyon, she was looking ahead. “It looked like it got narrower when the river went to the right,” Horst said. She looked left and saw what appeared to be a wider part of the canyon. Thinking it would be safer and let her get higher and out of the canyon, she steered the plane there. Horst said she does not like to fly low, but had planned to climb out, calculating there would be plenty of room to avoid terrain.
As they came west out of the side canyon, the terrain rose much faster than she had anticipated and she could not get a good climb going.
The engine began to stall.
Horst knew if it cut out completely, the aircraft would likely be completely out of her control. She pushed her way almost out of the canyon.
The tail caught tall trees on a ridgeline coming out. The aircraft caught fire.
“We crash-landed from there. It’s a miracle from God we are all alive,” Horst said.
Tony Marini’s seat was ejected from the aircraft; Horst said the passenger sustained broken bones and had difficulty breathing as a result. She, Paul Marini and Dindinger had to escape the burning cockpit. Horst, who was in shock, vaguely remembers cutting herself free of her seatbelt.
“I was in so much shock, I didn’t really feel the pain. I was more worried about (whether) everyone else was OK,” she said.
Using Paul’s phone, Horst called 911.
She didn’t know it at the time, but someone reportedly hunting in the area saw the plane crash and made his way to them as fast as he could.
Horst recalls the man’s shock. “He was sure no one was going to be alive,” she said.
Paramedics and rescuers made their way to the four injured people and the aircraft, found an estimated 150 yards off Colorado 92. They assisted everyone but Tony Marini down to the roadway and ambulances; Horst said he was taken down by stretcher and has since been discharged from an area hospital.
Horst and the other two remained hospitalized on Thursday, she said, reporting severe burns to the left side of her body, as well as to her right foot and arm. Her burn injuries have to heal for a time before any skin-grafting can begin.
A Marini and Dindinger family member told the Daily Press that Tony broke his ribs after being thrown through the window in the crash. He is reportedly recovering well, but Paul is having a harder time.
Although the plane was insured, Horst said she herself does not have health insurance.
She asked members of the public to pray for her and the others, and to give to the GoFundMe accounts if they can. “Mainly, it’s going to be the hospital bills,” she said.
Paul Marini was the only other crash victim with a verified GoFundMe account set up as of Thursday, according to a GoFundMe spokesman.
“The main thing we can do is give. If anybody is able to give, it’s super helpful. It’s going to be a long road for all of them,” said Caitlyn Bordon, who set up the fund on Marini’s behalf.
“We’re all deeply relieved that he’s alive. That’s the main thing. All four survived, which is truly incredible,” she said.
Horst said friends, family and others have been good to her and the other survivors.
“I believe it was a miracle of God. I believe He really had His hand out, watching for us,” she said.
Horst’s GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com, under “My sister-in-law Rachel was in a plane crash,” or https://tinyurl.com/rachelhorstcrash (link redirects).
Paul Marini’s page is listed under “Give to Paul Marini’s Medical Care,” or https://tinyurl.com/paulmarinicrash (link redirects).
The NTSB has said it will have a preliminary crash investigation report prepared in the coming weeks. A final report and finding can take significantly longer.