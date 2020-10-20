Editor's note: This story has been updated to show that a home healthcare company in Montrose, Touch of Care, was also listed as an outbreak site recently on the CDPHE site.
Calvary Chapel Church is the latest establishment in Montrose to be named a COVID-19 outbreak site.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, the church at 2201 S. Townsend Ste. D was determined an outbreak site on Oct. 12, with a total of 10 positive cases.
An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in a facility within 14 days.
It wasn’t clear whether the 10 positive cases were workers or volunteers with the church or just people in the congregation. The 10 positive cases were just listed as "attendees." Attempts to reach Calvary Chapel were unsuccessful. It’s not clear whether the church closed or for how long. But a sign in front of the church on Tuesday morning read “Welcome back.” The case is labeled as "active" on the CDPHE website.
According to CDPHE, Touch of Care in Montrose was also recently listed as an outbreak site with two positive cases among staff. According to Touch of Care's website, it is a home healthcare provider.
Touch of Care told the Montrose Daily Press Tuesday that both employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were kept away from patients and from work until they were cleared by their physicians. No employees are currently positive for the virus, according to Touch of Care.
Touch of Care also said the outbreak didn't concern the offices at all.
Previously, Dr. Joe Adragna, the county’s public health adviser and pandemic specialist, spoke about protocols when a place is named an outbreak site. Public Health will typically work with a business or organization to ensure the place follows cleaning protocols and disinfecting procedures of the facility.
Once that’s complete, and all staff are tested, and there are enough employees who test negative, then the business owner can make the decision whether to resume operations.
Upon reopening, an establishment must then follow additional protocols and must follow through with public health requirements to stay open.
Previous outbreak sites include Montrose High School, Colorow Health Care in Olathe, San Juan Living Center, Carniceria Sonora, Prairie Dog Pet Products and Diaz Tile. All those outbreak sites have been treated and resolved, according to CDPHE.
Some other schools besides Montrose High School, although not named outbreak sites, have had to quarantine staff and/or students due to positive cases. Those schools include Olathe Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Olathe Middle High School.
Katie Yergensen, the county media relations manager, said there were positive cases at the church in the Oct. 8-15 week but that the two-week cumulative cases for the county are still considered low.
The latest update from the county, which came on Oct. 15, listed three active COVID-19 cases — and an increase in cases by 18 since Oct. 8. A total of 11,296 tests have been conducted in Montrose to date.
