230830-news-tattoo

Scientist Carson Bruns’ laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder makes tattoo inks by mixing, stirring, evaporating, and spinning a series of liquids until they end up with particles of dye encased in beads of plexiglass. (Rae Ellen Bichell/KFF Health News)

Mad-scientist kind of moments happen fairly often for nanoengineer Carson Bruns. A few months ago in his lab at the University of Colorado Boulder, he tested his latest invention on his own arm and asked a colleague for help.

“We were like, ‘OK, we’re going to tattoo ourselves. Can you help us today?’” he said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?