A lawsuit filed in Denver District Court Monday night alleges that Don Coram does not have enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Four petitioners, including David “Dee” Laird of Montrose, accuse the Secretary of State’s office of “erroneously” allowing Don Coram on the Republican primary ballot in the Third Congressional District.
The law firm representing the petitioners has received over $84,000 in legal fees from Lauren Boebert’s campaign since February 2021, according to campaign finance filings.
Coram submitted 1,953 petition signatures to the Secretary of State’s office on March 15. The office announced Coram had qualified on April 12, accepting 1,563 of the entries and rejecting 390 — Coram needed 1,500.
The complaint alleges that the Secretary of State’s office should have rejected 390 additional signatures that were accepted, which would disqualify Coram from the ballot.
Coram is challenging Boebert in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Since defeating incumbent Scott Tipton in 2020, Boebert has aligned herself as a populist, right-wing conservative.
Coram has served in the state legislature for years and is running on his record of reaching across the aisle. Coram’s platform of moderate pragmatism has caused some in the party to call him a “RINO”, or “Republican in name only.”
Ballots for the Republican and Democratic primary, which will be mailed out starting in early June, will be counted on June 28.
The petitioners in the case are represented by Suzanne Taheri and George Brauchler, who are associated with Maven Law Group.
Brauchler previously served as the district attorney in Colorado’s 18th district in Arapahoe County and Taheri is a former Colorado Deputy Secretary of State.
The attorneys and staff from Boebert’s office had not responded to requests for comment prior to publication.
Laird, one of the petitioners, could only confirm his identity in the lawsuit but said he was not authorized to discuss any details.
Maven Law is a Denver firm specializing in government affairs and politics, according to the company website.
Brauchler and Taheri also represented Boebert with Maven Law when former state Rep. Bri Buntello sued Boebert for blocking her on social media. A federal judge ruled in Boebert’s favor in June 2021.
The lawsuit also alleges that the Secretary of State allowed Coram to cure 62 signatures that would have otherwise been rejected.
The curing process gives campaigns three days to rectify rejected signatures with statements from electors, including copies of identification.
But just six of Coram’s signatures were rejected for “signature mismatch” according to correspondence between a Secretary of State employee and Coram’s campaign manager J.D. Key on April 12, which the Daily Press has confirmed with Key and the Secretary of State office.
Key said that the campaign did not pursue curing the six rejected signatures.
While Coram is not named as a respondent in the lawsuit, a scathing press release on Wednesday afternoon said the complaint is “bogus” and accused Boebert of being behind the filing.
“This is nothing but a desperate, last-ditch attempt by Lauren Boebert and her supporters to distract voters. Lauren has shown she will do whatever it takes to avoid defending her non-existent record, her inability to tell the truth, and her embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage,” Coram said in the release.
A representative from the Secretary of State’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit specifically, but said that the office is “committed to upholding the rules around ballot access.”
“The civil servants in the elections division work diligently and with the utmost professionalism to ensure all candidate petitions are processed in a fair and equal manner under the law,” a statement from the Secretary of State’s office said. “Our office is currently reviewing the case and cannot comment further on pending litigation.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.