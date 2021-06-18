Imagine being able to walk into a doctor’s office one morning and leaving that afternoon completely cancer-free.
While this may seem impossible, John Strasswimmer is ready to bring that guarantee to Montrose Dermatology and Cosmetics this fall for skin cancer patients.
Strasswimmer grew up in the sun as a boy scout, enjoying camping and other outdoor activities with his family before his mother moved everyone to Boston. There, he didn’t have much time to enjoy his favorite outdoor activities, but found his passion for treating skin cancers early on in his education.
Strasswimmer is a Mohs Micrographic surgeon, a board certified dermatologist who undergoes an additional one to two years of extra fellowship training. The surgeon completed his fellowship at the American College of Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology, as well as a second fellowship at Harvard Medical School.
During the extra training, surgeons learn advanced skin cancer surgery techniques as well as the pathology testing of skin cancer.
A Mohs surgeon serves three roles: Removing the skin cancer, personally performing the pathology testing to ensure all of the cancer and its roots are completely removed and then completing all of the necessary reconstructive surgery (meaning the stitches put into the surgical wound to make it look good).
So what exactly is a Mohs surgery?
The procedure is a way of removing skin cancer while minimizing the amount of healthy skin we have to remove while maximizing the cure, Strasswimer said.
The Mohs procedure was created out of frustration at the standard practice for removing skin cancer, a practice that would not only remove a significant amount of healthy skin, but miss cancer cells altogether even after a biopsy. Strasswimmer compared the standard procedure to slicing wonder bread.
“When a cancer is removed from your body with surgery, whether that’s skin cancer, breast cancer or colon cancer, those specimens are usually given to a pathologist who takes it and slices it up like wonder bread and puts each of those slices onto a glass slide to examine the edges,” said Strasswimmer of the surgical standard. “If the examination reveals that the edges are clear, then they assume that all of the edges are clear in a patient. For a long time that was the best we could offer.”
The problem is that the practice statistically offers approximately two percent of the observed excised specimen, which means that if these “edges” come up clean, then the surgeon assumes the cancer is gone.
Frederic Mohs, the founder of the advanced surgical procedure, found that the original practice resulted in a certain percentage of patients (ranging between five to ten percent) would have cancers grow back after being told they were in remission.
After spending time studying with a pathologist, Mohs made a “technical change,” according to Strasswimmer. Now, the new procedure allows surgeons to examine 100 percent of the edge both all the way around and underneath the surface of the excised specimen to determine where the cancer lies.
The technique reduces the chance of cancer returning from around five to ten percent to less than one or two percent, depending on the skin cancer.
“When you leave my practice on the day of the surgery, you’ll know all of your cancer is gone and gone for good,” Strasswimmer said.
The surgeon has more than 10,000 facial skin cancer surgeries with cosmetic reconstruction performed under his belt, according to his website. He also assures his patients that his practice provides the best technique for producing the smallest wound possible using the Mohs surgery.
“They also have reassurance that it has an absolutely minimal chance of their cancer ever coming back and a better chance of not coming back than other ways of treating skin cancers,” Strasswimmer added.
As a new addition to the Montrose Dermatology clinic, Strasswimmer will be the first Mohs surgeon not just in Montrose, but in the region. Some of the challenges, he said, will be in explaining to people exactly what he does.
Much of pop culture has done a “disservice to our profession,” explained the surgeon, who cited Jerry Seinfeld’s “Pimple Popper M.D.” joke as well as the infamous doctor on YouTube, along with the myriad of other influencers on social media.
“It really minimizes what we do as far as curing and controlling very serious conditions.”
Strasswimmer’s biggest goal for Montrose is to help educate the community about the importance of sun protection. Something as simple as wearing a hat can go a long way in protecting your skin, according to the dermatologist.
With thousands of people dying each year from skin cancer, Strasswimmer said that it’s important for people to remember how preventable the cancer is.
Ways to take action against skin cancer:Wear sunscreen: Strasswimmer explained that the most important aspect of sunscreen is not the SPF number on the bottle, but rather the consistent use of the protection.
“A lot of people will get really motivated and they’ll put on big, thick, goopy ones like SPF 70, but then they won’t use them on a daily basis because they’re not very nice,” said the surgeon.
Strasswimmer advised buying a “cosmetically elegant” sunscreen for your face that’s gentle to use, and a cheaper bottle for your body. He cited a consumer report that did a blind testing of sunscreens where they tested brands such as Banana Boat and Neutrogena, and found that the claims of the SPF numbers on the bottles were actually incorrect.
The majority of them was a lower spf than what the bottle claimed.
Strasswimmer uses La Roche-Posay on his face and a cheaper bottle for his body.
He advises that sunscreen be used where the sun is often exposed, such as the back of the hands, ears, nose and arms.
Wear UV-protected clothingMany UV protective clothes are now more lightweight than they used to be and are offered at outdoors stores for fishing, golfing and hiking.
Wearing a hat, protective clothing and keeping to shady areas can be an efficient way to protect yourself against the sun, according to Strasswimmer.
Supplements and medicationA supplement called Niacinamide, related to Vitamin B, was cited in a published study by the New England Journal of Medicine that people who took it twice a day decreased their risk for skin cancer by 25% within one year.
“People who are at very high risk for skin cancer or who have had multiple skin cancers really should speak to their dermatologist about possibly starting the supplement,” said Strasswimmer.
On the other hand, Strasswimmer said that a couple of studies have shown that Hydrochlorothiatide, a common type of blood pressure medicine, diuretic and water pill for older populations, may place patients at higher risk for developing skin cancer.
If a patient is at risk for skin cancer, has had multiple skin cancers, has had an organ transplant, or has a type of leukemia or lymphoma, then a discussion with their doctor may be needed before moving forward with the medication.
With the summer only getting hotter, Montrose is encouraged to don a hat and some sunscreen before heading out the door. The protective measures may save money in the long run, according to Strasswimmer.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
