A new law that rectifies a long-running misinterpretation of tax laws will adjust the balance of the school districts’ state and local funding sources. Local taxpayers will see a slight increase in property taxes for the next six years, but this will not affect the overall financial picture of Montrose County School District.
“The program stays the same, [the funding] is just allocated a little differently,” MSCD Director of Finance Emily Imus said.
Local property taxes, also known as mill levies, currently account for approximately one quarter of the district’s operating revenue. Over the next four years, that proportion of the district’s funding will slowly grow as the state contributes slightly less.
The tax increase to property owners dwelling within the school district’s boundaries will vary in proportion to the value. On a house worth $300,000, homeowners will pay an extra $21.45 in property taxes for this year.
The statutory mix-up had been decades in the making.
Colorado voters passed the Taxpayer Bill of Rights in 1992. TABOR is most famous for requiring voter approval for tax increases, but the legislation also puts limits on the tax revenue that state and local governments can keep in their budgets.
In 1996, Montrose voters approved letting districts off the hook for some of TABOR’s key provisions. Many other districts around the state also got voter approval to “de-TABOR.” The mill levy rate in 1996 was nearly twice as much as what it is currently.
MSCD’s mill levy rate slowly decreased because the Colorado Department of Education falsely interpreted tax laws and conveyed to school districts that property taxes could be decreased. The state legislature recently passed a law to fix the historical inaccuracy and restore mill levies to a higher rate of 27, which is not as high as the rate was in 1996.
The state has been incorrectly paying a higher proportion of the school district’s funding than it should have for decades.
Now that the error has been realized, 127 school districts around the state are incrementally increasing the mill levies each year. MCSD will be over the next six years, but some school districts will take more than 10 years.
This will be discussed at the next school board meeting on Dec. 14. A representative from the state will be presenting and answering questions from the board.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone