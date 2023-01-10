Three hospital therapists are outfitting wheelchairs one patient at a time.
Julie Graham, an occupational therapist, Heather Evans and Beth Gibson, both physical therapists, began Mountain View Therapy’s newest wheelchair clinic nearly half a year ago.
The three women wanted to fill a growing need in the community, and Graham had previous experience fitting patients for wheelchairs during her time in Vermont. Gibson is a pediatric physical therapist and focuses on fitting chairs for children.
“It was just really difficult to try to meet the needs of the community,” Evans said. “Our schedules were so different, and it was taking a while to get people in.”
The hospital clinic is on pace to grow and purchases chairs from local vendors, but it began small. The therapists see patients every Wednesday morning for smoother scheduling. Overall, the clinic sets aside three days a month to see patients, but is prepared to add days and time blocks as the need grows.
The clinic is available to any patient who needs a new wheelchair or needs adjustments or repairs. They also help patients assess their wheelchair (or other assistive technology) needs given their specific situation and help guides people through the process of what their insurance will cover.
A referral is required from their provider, but Graham and Evans emphasized the need for this resource in Montrose and surrounding communities. Patients travel from all areas, including Delta and Grand Junction, Graham noted.
Some patients are getting fitted for their first wheelchair while others have been in the same chair for five years (insurance covers a chair for five years at a time). Still, others may have outgrown their chair or it’s no longer serving their needs.
“Maybe they've had a decline in function and they need a higher level of assist or something like that, so they'll come in,” said Graham.
Graham, Evans and Gibson work closely together to evaluate patients, conduct wheelchair mount assessments and take all the necessary measurements. They then work with a vendor to find the best seating system for their patient, whether that’s a manual or powered wheelchair, or even a scooter.
But the job doesn’t stop there. When the chair arrives at Mountain View Therapy, patients get to learn and test out their new chair to ensure it’s a good fit.
“It’s pretty cool because it's such a small community, but there's such a big need for it,” Graham said of the clinic. “There's a lot of people in wheelchairs, and a lot of people who have old wheelchairs—it's just getting hooked up with the right people because when you get a chair, that's your chair for insurance for five years, so you want to make sure it's a good fit because people are spending their lives in that chair.”
Like much of Montrose Regional Health, the wheelchair clinic aims to provide services otherwise found in Grand Junction or Denver.
The women are also certified to provide custom seating for patients, which entails fitting the back of the seat to the individual’s body.
“It provides pressure relief, good support and stability so they can look around and see, eat, talk. All those daily tasks,” Evans added.
All ages, diagnoses and insurances are accepted, but service requires a doctor’s referral.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/wheelchairclinic