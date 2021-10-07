A man currently detained in Eagle County is suspected of shooting up a vehicle at a Montrose County home in an attempt to harm a romantic rival, as well as suspected of holding a woman against her will.
Rudolfo J. Santistevan, age not available, was arrested Oct. 3, through the work of several jurisdictions, after spike strips deflated his vehicle’s tires in Eagle County.
Wednesday, Santistevan was being held there on a Montrose County warrant alleging attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violation of a protection order, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
Santistevan was also being held on Eagle County allegations as well as warrants from Lincoln and Douglas counties, per Lillard.
It was not immediately clear when Santistevan might be extradited to Montrose. Formal charges have not been filed here and a copy of the warrant was not available. The MCSO declined to release its incident report at this time.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, a man inside his home in the 63000 block of Orange Road saw a vehicle pull up, then heard distinct gunshots, Lillard said Wednesday. Several rounds struck the man’s vehicle and one struck his home.
The man fled out the back of his residence to escape.
“He felt he was being shot at, which in essence, he was,” Lillard said.
As the man left his home, his girlfriend called to report another man she dated — alleged to be Santistevan — was coming for him.
Per Lillard, the woman said: “He effed me up and here he comes,” before abruptly ending the call. Lillard, referring to his agency’s reports on the shooting, alleged that in the past, Santistevan had told the woman she belonged to him and that he would harm anybody who was next to her.
The man who shot up the vehicle on Orange Road was not on scene when deputies arrived. As they sought that individual, the woman’s mother called dispatch to report her daughter had texted that she was with Santistevan and he would not let her leave, Lillard also said.
The MCSO used cell phone data to try to locate the woman’s phone; deputies also issued an attempt to locate report for two vehicles the alleged shooter might have been in.
Lillard said on Oct. 3, the woman’s phone pinged to the Glenwood Springs area. Garfield County authorities responded, later locating the woman inside a vehicle. Deputies determined Santistevan had departed in a different vehicle, the sheriff said, referring to his incident reports.
The Colorado State Patrol later located a vehicle matching that description; its driver, allegedly Santistevan, fled, per Lillard.
Troopers gave chase, during which speeds reached speeds more than 100, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Joshua Lewis said. About an hour into the pursuit, authorities deployed stop sticks, which slowed the vehicle. Within about 10 minutes, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the driver, whom Lewis and Lillard identified as Santistevan.
A spokeswoman for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached Wednesday for additional information about the arrest.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.