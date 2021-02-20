Montrose got a blast of winter this week, with a windfall of up to 10 inches hitting city streets, yards and places in between, starting with a major storm on Valentine’s Day.
The precipitation brought Montrose close to its average of moisture for this time of year, although the storm was not a drought-buster. The snowfall did, however, transform the city into a winter wonderland that brought out people to play, as well as neighbors with shovels and city crews with plows and other equipment to clear walkways and streets.
Plows worked through mid-week to clear the ice and snow for a safer driving and pedestrian experience. Throughout the county, people were able to enjoy fields and vistas draped with white — a reminder that we live in Colorado.
