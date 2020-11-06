Driving down the winding dirt roads through the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, a crowd of people gathered around to witness an event that was more than a year in the making, the harvesting of the Christmas tree that will decorate the U.S. Capitol this winter.
A Colorado spruce was the focal point of a tree-cutting ceremony, which took place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. The 55-foot tall and 25-foot wide Engelmann spruce was harvested southwest of Montrose after being selected virtually (via videos, pictures and measurements) from a candidate pool of 10 Colorado trees.
Throughout the cutting ceremony, U.S. Forest Service leadership, local elected officials and supporting partners.
GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart said the process began a year ago and thanked the 2020 Capitol Christmas tree team for overcoming the hurdles to still make this possible.
“The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is a great opportunity for us,” Stewart said. “It’s an opportunity for us to highlight the Western Slope of Colorado, which is arguably where everybody takes their pictures in Colorado, but also to highlight the GMUG itself.”
Betsy Bair on behalf of Sen. Cory Gardner addressed the people in attendance and those watching online, likening the event to a popular Christmas movie.
“Picture it with me if you will,” Bair said. “The entire family — mom, dad, all the kids — in the trusty family station wagon. They’re starting their hunt for the illusive symbol that starts the good old fashioned family Christmas. The family is not hunting at the store; they’re not hunting at the tree lot, but rather they’re hunting in nature in the forest for the perfect Christmas tree. Thus begins the annual favorite of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Similar to the Griswolds, Bair said everyone is together to celebrate the embodiment of the holiday season as the tree serves as a symbol of peace and good will to men.
Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy echoed the sentiment about the symbolism he hopes the tree brings Americans.
“I’m so pleased and proud and humbled that the GMUG and the national forest service decided to pick a tree from Montrose County,” Caddy said. “I hope this tree in some small way will bring some unity to the people of this country, especially in Washington where things are all hectic and hateful.
“Maybe they can just stand around the tree for a few minutes or a few seconds … and join in peace and harmony,” he added.
Kacy Stewart, 12, of Montrose attended the tree cutting ceremony Thursday as she watched her father, Chad, take part in the event.
“I thought it was really cool,” Kacy said. “I thought what was most exciting was when my dad got to talk and when they lifted up the tree. It’s a really large tree.”
Kacy said she was excited to watch the ceremony all day.
“I go to Columbine Middle School and I just left after school,” she said. “It was just basically ‘oh, just one more hour.’”
Knowing that this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree came from Colorado made Kacy feel proud.
“I feel really proud that my dad is a part of it,” she said.
Special guests and official tree cutters Perry Brandt and Harvey Gray were honored to be part of the event. Brandt is a third-generation logger and has logged for over 30 years. He was formerly part owner of Delta Timber Company.
“I just can’t thank God enough for this special day we have out here to cut the national Christmas tree,” Brandt said.
When he was asked to cut down the tree, Brandt said he reflected on his career.
“I reflected on all of the guys who taught us how to do this and keep spurring us on to keep going,” he said. “Over all the years, I want to thank all of the land managers that I’ve worked with.”
Following the ceremony, the Engelmann spruce was cut from its base and lifted by cranes before being tilted to lay on the trailer.
U.S. Forest Service Forester Cari Johnson of Paonia helped load the tree onto the semi trailer, along with her fellow Forest Service employees.
“It’s actually way cooler than I expected,” Johnson said of the ceremony. “It’s neat to start celebrating the holidays in this way and it was cool to see the tree hovering in the air.”
As the tree was lowered onto the trailer, forest service personnel positioned the wooden supports.
“The hardest part about loading the tree was trying not to break any branches when you lay it down,” she said.
The tree was then wrapped and fastened to a 80-foot long semi trailer to begin a journey across the country before arriving at Washington D.C.
The tree will visit 10 communities for outdoor festivities at fairgrounds, schools, main streets, visitor centers, convention centers and retailers. During those stops, the communities will have the opportunity to take photos by the tree, sign banners on the sides of the truck, learn more about GMUG National Forests and Colorado.
The U.S. Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team will decorate the tree with handcrafted ornaments made from the people of Colorado.
Once the tree arrives at the capitol, there will be another live stream virtual event in early December. In the meantime, the public can follow the tree’s journey across the country with the tree tracker at https://tinyurl.com/CapitolChristmastree.
This is the fourth year the Rocky Mountain Region has helped provide a tree for Washington D.C.
