Montrose County commissioners are backing a recent lawsuit filed over the property tax-related measure the Colorado Legislature has placed on the November ballot.
Commissioners took aim Wednesday at Senate Bill 303 and its referred measure, Proposition HH, which together would make changes to refunds under TABOR, the revenue- and spending-capping provision of the state constitution.
They decried the last-minute nature of the legislative action, as well as pledged support for TABOR, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
“I think it’s just a shame this current administration, including the governor, threw something like this in at the 11th hour and they come in and they steal the voices of the Colorado citizens like a thief in the night,” Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash said. “And that’s what they did. They didn’t listen to us. They don’t listen to us.”
Near the end of the legislative session that wrapped in May, the Democratic majority passed the interconnected House Bill 1311 and Senate Bill 303, with its referred measure, Proposition HH. The measures were driven by soaring property valuations.
The advocacy group Advance Colorado contends SB 303 and Prop HH violate the state constitution, which requires ballot measures to be limited to single subjects. Advance Colorado, with several individuals, sued May 24 to stop SB303 from being implemented, or alternatively, to require the ballot title to be corrected.
“Montrose County fully supports the litigation initiated by Advance Colorado to challenge the misleading and misguided legislation and ballot proposition,” the county’s resolution states.
The resolution did not make the county another plaintiff to the lawsuit, although that could be on the table. The resolution directs staff to keep the commissioners apprised and to take action to join the litigation “if and when” appropriate.
What’s in the legislation?
House Bill 1311 creates a TABOR refund of $661 for single filers and $1,322 for joint filers, contingent on the passage of Prop HH.
Without HB 1311, the standard TABOR refund system would be in effect — a six-tier system that gives lower earners smaller refunds. Those who make less than $50,000 each year would receive $454 when there is a TABOR refund (surplus revenue) and those making more than $270,000 would receive $1,434, under that system.
House Bill 1311 would give equal refunds across the board of $661.
Senate Bill 303 referred Prop HH to the ballot.
Other provisions include reducing the residential assessment rate for property from 7.15% to 6.7% in 2023 and 2024; incrementally reducing business property assessment rates from 29 to 26.9%; reducing the taxable value of residences by $40,000 this year and next and continuing it for primary residences going forward; capping growth in special district tax collection (excluding school districts) at inflation and allowing local governments to override that cap upon furnishing notice to property owners.
The provisions further call for public education funding and backfilling revenue to fire, water, ambulance and hospital districts in parts of the state where growth is not as rapid, by using part of the state TABOR surplus for that purpose.
Older adults who now receive the Homestead Exemption will receive a $140,000 reduction of assessed value and can keep receiving it even if they move.
Advance Colorado sued the State of Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold in their official capacities, alleging Senate Bill 303 and its referred measure Prop HH violate the state constitution’s single-subject rule for ballot measures. The complaint also says the bill’s title does not clearly express its subject and is misleading, also in violation of the Colorado Constitution. A further violation is alleged as to Section 3 of the bill, which Advance Colorado says also does not clearly express subject matter, nor confine itself to single subject.
The advocacy group and supporters want the court to declare the bill void and ineffective, which would block it from going into effect. Alternatively, the plaintiffs want a court order requiring the ballot title to be corrected “to provide a clear, detailed and politically neutral explanation of its contents.”
The complaint says the bill “impermissibly” includes at least four subjects: it reduces property tax assessment rates; it requests voter approval for the state to keep money for other expenditures including the “politically appealing” subject of education in an amount greater than what is necessary to compensate for the loss of property tax revenue for education and sends money in excess of a backfill to the State Education Fund.
The plaintiffs say the bill also appropriates money to the housing development grant fund to be used for tenant rent. Finally, it “permanently changes (and eventually eliminates) TABOR refunds,” the complaint says. “This change goes far beyond the 10 years of adjustments to property tax assessment rates. The bill’s multiple subjects violate Section 21 (of the state constitution).”
Advance Colorado’s suit also alleges Prop HH is similarly flawed. Only if it passes will residents get an equal $661 in TABOR refunds for the first year.
“By hinging this bill on the passage of Prop HH, which SB23-303 sponsor (Rep.) Chris Kennedy admits is ‘separate but connected,’ multiple bills are now being combined into Prop HH,” the complaint states.
The bill’s title is impermissibly vague in that it calls for an unspecified reduction in property taxes, the plaintiffs also allege, and it refers to retaining funds in a way that makes it hard for voters to understand or even determine how much money would be retained and spent — no numbers are included.
The suit details other problems, from the plaintiffs’ perspective, including that the title does not refer to the local government opt-out provision of SB 303.
The lawsuit goes on to say the state has a duty not to be misleading in speech, including on a ballot, yet the title of Prop HH is “intentionally misleading.” The legislature exempted itself from language citizens would have to use if they had put forth the same ballot measure, creating “concrete and particularized harm, as it is designed to persuade voters to vote ‘yes’ on Prop HH without receiving the full information of how small — in actual numbers — the property tax cut is and that they would be giving up a property tax interest — their TABOR refunds — in the process.”
The governor’s office filed an opening brief June 5, asserting a jurisdictional bar to most of the claims and contending the referred measure also satisfies the constitutional requirements for single subject and clear expression.
“The court should allow the people of Colorado to vote on and decide whether to adopt the policies presented in SB 303 and the referred measure,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser wrote in the brief.
In the Wednesday resolution, Montrose County commissioners also criticize the legislation as misleading, hastily enacted without enough time for debate and without consultation from local governments.
The resolution states the bill would “eliminate or dramatically decrease” future TABOR refunds and thus increase future costs and taxpayer burden.
Commissioner Keith Caddy noted unincorporated Montrose County has not been voter-exempted from TABOR provisions (called “de-brucing,” after the author of TABOR, Douglas Bruce). “We definitely have TABOR in place and we’re going to keep TABOR in place,” Caddy said. He said passing HH would send TABOR refund money into a collective pot to be disbursed by state officials as they see fit.
Commissioner and Board Chair Sue Hansen said TABOR limits the amount of taxation and calls for any revenue above that amount to be refunded. “This would eliminate that. It is misleading. If this proposition comes on the ballot in November, be very careful about the wording,” Hansen said.
“I’m glad we’re doing this (resolution).”