For the dancers at A Time to Dance, dance is a way to not only express, but to connect during a time when connecting has been entirely reinvented.
The dance group held its Winter Showcase, dancing in the theme of spreading kindness to the people around us.
Dance director and A Time to Dance owner Catherine Frates described the rehearsal performance as “informal.”
“This was a rough draft to the recital in May,” Frates said. “It was more of a fun rehearsal type of experience for the dancers.”
The dance company is entering its 15th year in Montrose, serving a wide range of community members from dancers as young as 2 years old, to older adults.
“I think dance has been important for them,” said Frates.
“It provides contact, even if they can’t physically contact. Our youngest dancers don’t understand why they can’t hug anymore, so this is difficult for them.”
For everyone, however, being able to dance is helping to bridge the gap between safely social distancing and continuing to dance.
Frates said although the dance company has always been attentive to cleaning, the members are being even more careful now due to COVID risks.
“We socially distance our dancers and make sure they are wearing masks. Some parents aren’t comfortable with their children dancing with masks, so we enforce social distancing for everyone’s safety.”
The dance team set up markers on the stage 6 feet apart from one another, so the dancers on stage for the recital could perform safely.
The distancing provides precautions but allows the dance team a sense of community while doing what they love.
For Angeline Armistead, dance has always been a part of life, from ballet to lyrical dancing.
“I’ve been part of Miss Catherine’s dance group for over eight years,” Armistead said. “It has broadened my horizons more, and has helped me a lot.”
Frates said that “A Time to Dance” welcomes anyone and everyone, “whether you can dance or you have two left feet.”
A Time to Dance studio is located at 1912 S. Townsend Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.