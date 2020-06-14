A Time to Dance visits assisted living facilities and holds costume parade

Dancers with A Time to Dance studio walked around assisted living facilities in the area Saturday in hopes of sharing some sunshine with residents, who have not been able to interact much with their community because of the coronavirus.
The first stop was at Colorow Nursing Home in Olathe.
Arriving shortly before 10 a.m., Catherine Frates, director at A Time To Dance, visited with families about the plan to walk around the facility to wave at the residents while playing “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman, which is the theme for their upcoming recital on Saturday, June 20.
For sisters Ximena and Dayana Lopez, who have been dancing for two and one years, respectively, dancing is fun and they are excited to be wearing their outfits.
Dancer Maya Blake was also excited to visit assisted living facilities Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all of the visitors be happy when we walk by,” she said.
Families and youth carried signs that read “Be Happy” and “We Love You” as they waved to the residents.
Following the costume parade, Frates said, “I just hope they get a little sunshine — a little happiness from this because they can’t have visitors and we can’t go in and dance. It’s just something different.”
Brenda Brent, a resident at Colorow, shared her appreciation for the dancers coming to visit them Saturday.
“Thank you and we love you,” Brent said. “I loved the parade.”
Walter Kalar, another Colorow resident, said the parade was great.
“We’ve been locked down and we can’t go anywhere, so it was nice to have them come by,” he said. “It was entertaining and very good.”
Kalar added, “I liked the little dancers and reading their signs.”
