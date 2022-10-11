Colorado Court of Appeals Judges Jaclyn Casey Brown, W. Eric Kuhn and Jerry N. Jones conduct a question-and-answer session for almost 200 high school students on Tuesday morning. The hearings took place in the Montrose Pavilion auditorium as part of the Colorado Judicial Department’s Courts in the Community program. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
A student asks attorneys a question following one of Tuesday morning's case hearings. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
The Montrose Pavilion auditorium transformed into a makeshift courtroom Tuesday morning as nearly 200 high school students got a rare glimpse into the state’s judicial system.
Students from Montrose, Olathe and Ridgway high schools, as well as Peak Academy, witnessed the Colorado Court of Appeals in action as Judges Jerry N. Jones, Jaclyn Casey Brown and W. Eric Kuhn heard arguments for an appeal in a Delta County civil case over a traffic accident that left a man severely injured (Adam Carpenter v. Cecil Norrid), as well as a La Plata County case involving a disputed law enforcement contact that ended with a man’s arrest and subsequent imprisonment (The People of the State of Colorado v. William Benjamin Cline VI).
The attending student body consisted of U.S. Government, AP U.S. Government and AP U.S. History students.
The proceedings, hosted by Montrose High School, were part of the Colorado Judicial Department’s Courts in the Community, an outreach program developed to show high school students how the system works and to illustrate dispute resolution in a democratic society.
“This is the real thing. These are real cases,” said Jon Sarche, spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Department.
A question-and-answer session with attorneys followed both cases. Students also had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the court judges.
“We don’t get a lot of opportunities, especially ones with more government-involved things,” said MHS senior Samuel Walker of the hearings. “I think this was very helpful and I hope we do more of it.”
Walker is interested in pursuing a career in government and found the event insightful.
Some students asked more specific case-related questions while others asked general questions on the attorneys and judges’ ethos, trial process or careers.
A student sparked a speculative Q&A session with the judges after inquiring what, if anything, they would change about the judicial system if given the chance.
Jones mentioned that as members of an apolitical government branch, the judges don’t get many opportunities to educate the public on what they do. They each agreed that they would add more programs like Courts in the Community.
“There’s a lot out there. Many just don’t understand how the court system works and I think that’s very unfortunate because the judiciary is one of the three branches of government,” Jones responded to the student. “And in my opinion, it is the least well understood branch of government.”
Brown said she would like to see the judiciary branch continue to diversify so decision-makers can better reflect communities. She hopes to see more judges of color, women and LGBTQ judges on the bench.
“I think what that does, in part, is allow the population to see that the decision makers who are deciding these really important issues in their lives, reflect to them and the community,” she continued. “That we’re not these people up on pedestals who can’t relate to anybody, making decisions about your lives.”
MHS seniors Kenadee Hadlock, Vance Couturier and Brianna Stone were among the many students who prepared for the appeal proceedings by reading the case information ahead of time. Hadlock noted her surprise when the traffic incident appeal caught her interest more than the Cline case.
“I went into it (thinking) that the Cline case was going to be more interesting,” Hadlock admitted.
The seniors reflected on the morning’s proceedings with gratitude–it’s not often that Montrose hosts immersive events like Courts in the Community, they agreed.
“I think it’s fascinating that it was held in Montrose because we really don’t get stuff like that very often. To be able to have that directly in our town was really cool,” Hadlock continued, adding that the event “humanized” the judges.
While Couturier has previously contemplated a career in law, he said that the public court hearings placed the prospect “a little more on the table.”
“Anyone who can, should just go to the public court and see it because it’s a really interesting process,” he said, adding that he found the opportunity to ask questions “neat and helpful.”
Overall, the seniors enjoyed how seeing the appeal hearings bridged real life experience to the classroom.
“It’s super helpful for…understanding (our curriculum) better and actually seeing the process,” said Couturier.
“Getting to see a court case was awesome and I’m glad I got to see how it works more personally,” Stone weighed in.
J. Steven Patrick, chief judge for the local 7th Judicial District, praised the Courts in Community program and recounted having argued an appeal during a previous one held in the MHS cafeteria.
Patrick provided a brief history of the 7th Judicial District, now composed of Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, San Miguel and Ouray counties. Montrose County, with the biggest population, accounts for most of the filings in the district, which last year stood at about 13,000.
The appeals judges will review the cases and render a written ruling at a later date.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
