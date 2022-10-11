The Montrose Pavilion auditorium transformed into a makeshift courtroom Tuesday morning as nearly 200 high school students got a rare glimpse into the state’s judicial system.

Students from Montrose, Olathe and Ridgway high schools, as well as Peak Academy, witnessed the Colorado Court of Appeals in action as Judges Jerry N. Jones, Jaclyn Casey Brown and W. Eric Kuhn heard arguments for an appeal in a Delta County civil case over a traffic accident that left a man severely injured (Adam Carpenter v. Cecil Norrid), as well as a La Plata County case involving a disputed law enforcement contact that ended with a man’s arrest and subsequent imprisonment (The People of the State of Colorado v. William Benjamin Cline VI).



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

