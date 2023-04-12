The Montrose County School District School Board meeting Tuesday, April 11, once again pulled in a full crowd.
Members of the community joined the meeting for multiple reasons. While some were there to celebrate student and teacher spotlights, other individuals came to speak publicly about recent discussions on Superintendent Carrie Stephenson’s job performance. A portion of the crowd then stayed to witness the board’s discussion and following vote on a new dress code policy.
Board President Sarah Fishering opened the meeting with a new item on the agenda that was approved by the rest of the board: a vote of the board’s confidence in Stephenson.
“In the 34 months since Dr. Stephenson started in her role, the district has faced many challenges, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fishering. “We acknowledge that throughout this time difficult and sometimes controversial decisions had to be made, and we were lucky to have Dr. Stephenson’s innovative and forward-thinking perspective during these difficult times.”
“We have confidence in Dr. Stephenson’s leadership and her ability to continue to serve our district with the best interests of our school community in mind,” continued Fishering. “Further, we as the board of education take our role in the review and evaluation of the superintendent’s performance very seriously. As such, we will embark on the agreed upon evaluation process for the superintendent as is fair and appropriate.”
When it came time to vote, all board members except Jacob Suppes voted yes on having confidence in the district’s superintendent.
“I don’t know enough about what’s going on, so I’m gonna have to say no vote” said Suppes, before being told by Fishering that he could not abstain.
Suppes then voted no, stating “I need more information.”
A member of the crowd then addressed the board, claiming they would “ignore a thousand people” in response to Suppes remarks, before Fishering reminded the community that it was not up for discussion with the public at this time.
The board moved into executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to discuss an evaluation of the superintendent.
Before the executive session began, Fishering told the press that the evaluation of the superintendent’s performance is a routine matter — according to the school board’s meeting agendas, a superintendent evaluation was given on June 14 of last year — and not related to recent feedback from the community; a petition supported by people calling for a no-confidence vote on the superintendent has recently circulated within the community and online.
During the community input section at this week’s meeting, many community members spoke in support of Stephenson and the administration.
Kurt Scriffiny has worked in the school district for 23 years, stating this was the first time he felt compelled to speak at a school board meeting.
“Every teacher and coach I interact with has praised the administration at Montrose High School and the district level,” said Scriffiny. “In the past week I’ve talked to over a dozen teachers at the high school, and they unanimously praised what our district has been trying to accomplish over the last two years.”
Other parents and educators shared this sentiment of support.
Israel Combs read a statement from Kena Iversen, who uploaded the vote of no confidence petition. “It is in my opinion that our leaders in this district are not doing (their job),” read the statement.
In regards to the petition, Iversen wrote, “In just a few short weeks we have received just under a thousand signatures … we are pushing that half of the parents in the district are speaking up and telling you something is wrong.”
At that point, public comment closed and the meeting transitioned into old business items.
Dress Code Revised
After a lengthy discussion on a new dress code policy recommended by Stephenson a month ago after sending out surveys to MCSD staff, students, and families, the board made a few revisions in order to vote on the policy change.
Before the board's discussion, Suppes voted to disapprove the policy change, which was seconded by board member Alice Murphy.
Fishering then asked the board to share what sections of the policy they found issue with, and the board came up with two amendments.
The first was to remove a parenthesized statement that some members found contradictory. Under Dress Code Standards within the proposed policy, visible undergarments or bathing suits are listed as prohibited attire.
Some members of the board spoke on the parenthesized statement that follows, which reads: “Visible waistbands or straps on undergarments worn under other clothing are not a violation.”
Members interpreted this statement in a variety of ways. After claiming that this was confusing, board member Stephen Bush suggested they remove the parenthesized phrase altogether.
The board agreed on this revision.
Another aspect of the policy that board members, and those who have spoken to the board, found issue with was whether students should be allowed to wear hoodies. Therefore, under the code’s list of prohibited attire a new statement on wearing hoods was added.
After these suggestions were made the previous motion was eradicated and a new motion of approval was made by board Vice President Eric Kelley. Murphy and Suppes voted no on the approval, with the other five members approving the new dress code policy with the above revisions, winning majority vote.
