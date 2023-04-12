Petition questions superintendent’s performance, alleges cases of toxic environment

Carrie Stephenson, MCSD superintendent, has recently received backlash from the community (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

The Montrose County School District School Board meeting Tuesday, April 11, once again pulled in a full crowd. 

Members of the community joined the meeting for multiple reasons. While some were there to celebrate student and teacher spotlights, other individuals came to speak publicly about recent discussions on Superintendent Carrie Stephenson’s job performance. A portion of the crowd then stayed to witness the board’s discussion and following vote on a new dress code policy.



