A win for housing seen as nonprofits strike land deal; Boys & Girls Club sells land to Habitat for homes

A land deal between two nonprofits is poised to also benefit the housing-hungry community.
Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club has sold its parcel on Niagara and 6700 roads to Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. The land deal gives the youth enrichment program cash to renovate its new home, the former San Juan Theater, while giving Habitat property on which to build up to 18 affordable housing units.
“I am beyond excited,” Habitat Executive Director Amanda Gerhardt to the Daily Press on Thursday, Jan. 12. “It’s one of the larger pieces of land we’ve acquired in quite some time. Being able to put 12 to 18 units of stock into Montrose is phenomenal.”
Habitat builds homes for qualified applicants, offering more affordable mortgages. Home recipients also contribute to building the houses.
When she came aboard the organization, Gerhardt knew Habitat was running out of land on which to site homes — it now has four lots left in West Meadows and one downtown, she said.
Along came Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bud Taylor and his board.
The club had originally purchased the parcel on Niagara Road and was raising funds to build a brand-new facility to replace its rented digs. Last year, however, Boys & Girls Club shifted course in the face of rising construction costs and decided to purchase the San Juan Cinema building on East Main Street instead.
The club has relocated there and is carrying out extensive renovations to include classrooms, a gym and other facilities, while retaining one of the two theater rooms as a multimedia room.
The renovation budget requirements are about $1 million and selling the land brought about $200,000, Taylor said.
“We sold it and the proceeds of it go to the renovations of our (East Main) property,” he said Thursday. “We are excited. Habitat has been fantastic.”
Gerhardt said the idea grew from a conversation with Taylor, who knew Habitat was searching for land on which to build.
The shared goal is to ultimately see more housing come to Montrose.
“We all know it’s a crisis,” Gerhardt said. “While 18 units won’t solve that crisis, it’s a huge leap forward to be able to have this project going.” Habitat will be able to work with more people to get them into a long-term, affordable living situation.
“That impact can’t be understated. These are guaranteed affordable. We don’t sell things at market rate,” she added. “I think that’s a huge opportunity for our residents here. We know there’s a lot of need and I would anticipate there being a lot of applications.”
The youth enrichment club’s board also is pleased to be part of the solution. “We definitely saw the benefit of having Habitat take over the land,” Taylor said.
“We’re super excited that we could be a part of that. We know how bad housing is needed. It’s definitely a win-win for everybody.”
Habitat will be working with Buckhorn Engineering, which has helped develop plans for homes, green space and a walking path.
Habitat also worked with Timberline Bank for short-term financing.
“Without Timberline Bank, this deal may not have gone off as smoothly; they truly care about our community and go the extra mile to make good things happen here,” Gerhardt said in a news release announcing the deal.
Habitat is not yet ready to open the application process; the project is still in the earliest of stages and there is not yet a fixed timeline. The nonprofit is working out details and plans.
“But we’re hoping to move on this sooner rather than later,” Gerhardt told the Daily Press.
Boys & Girls Club is working with Chamberlain Architects for the remodel, which will in part consist of a new, secured entry into the building and shrinking the old theater’s concession stand, in addition to converting spaces into classrooms, gym, band room, arts and crafts area and multimedia room. The club’s board anticipates soon deciding on a general contractor.
Taylor said the money from selling the Niagara Road property helps the club obtain a loan for the full renovation project, in that it can now seek a smaller loan.
Both organizations worked with Jessamy Pressler of the Dream Team at Next Home virtual.
“Jessamy was fantastic to work with; when something needed to be done, she called and went out of her way to make this happen. She was attentive and made sure the deal happened on our schedule,” Taylor said in the news release.
He and Gerhardt each told the Daily Press it is important that nonprofits work together to help the community.
“I can’t overstate how excited we are and how amazing it was to work with another nonprofit and see how we can lift each other up to accomplish both of our missions,” Gerhardt said.
Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club is a youth enrichment program in the Montrose area. Youth from ages 6 to 18 have a safe place to be themselves while also discovering new and awesome things about themselves. From arts and crafts to coding, the youth have a variety of programs to choose from and explore interests. For more information, visit www.bcbgc.org
Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is a non-profit organization that builds affordable homes, repairs existing homes for income eligible homeowners, and completes emergency repair projects.
The homes are built by volunteers and partner families from the community and sold at below market value.The mortgage payments made by homeowners are used to build more homes, in addition to donations and sponsorships by private individuals and businesses.
To learn more about Habitat’s mission or how you can get involved, call the Habitat office at 970-252-9303 or visit buildinglives.org