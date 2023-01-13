A win for housing seen as nonprofits strike land deal; Boys & Girls Club sells land to Habitat for homes

Bud Taylor of Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club holds up the JustServes Community Award on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Dinner on Main, with, from left, Jill Barton, formerly of JustServes, and Amanda Gerhardt, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. Habitat and the youth enrichment club in December closed on a deal in which Habitat purchased Boys & Girls Club land that will now be used for affordable homes. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A land deal between two nonprofits is poised to also benefit the housing-hungry community.

Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club has sold its parcel on Niagara and 6700 roads to Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. The land deal gives the youth enrichment program cash to renovate its new home, the former San Juan Theater, while giving Habitat property on which to build up to 18 affordable housing units.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

