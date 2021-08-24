With a hefty chunk of funding heading its way, the West Region Wildfire Council is better able to tackle fuels reduction projects in the Uncompahgre watershed.
The state recently awarded the WRWC $730,950 to increase resiliency within the watershed and wildland-urban interface, or WUI — the area where wildland intersects with human development.
The WRWC also received $178,200 for the Trout Lake wildfire and watershed resiliency project in San Miguel County.
The money comes from the Forest Restoration gation (FRWRM) grant program, administered by the Colorado State Forest Service. Legislation this year appropriated money for the grant cycle and bumped it up to $8 million for the coming years, with the goals of increasing community ability to address wildfire; reduce its risks; promote forest health and to encourage the use of wood from forest health and fuels reduction projects.
The Uncompahge WUI and Watershed Resiliency Project refers to a large area, with multiple fuels reduction and similar projects, mainly within eastern Montrose County, Ouray County and the land that drains into the Uncompahgre River.
“Essentially what we have done in partnership with a variety of others throughout the Uncompahgre watershed area is to identify priority areas and priority locations for future fuels reduction work. This funding is going to help support that work moving forward,” said Jamie Gomez, executive director of the West Region Wildfire Council.
“It sounds like a single, cohesive project by its title, but what it is, is a single cohesive focus area with a number of individual projects that will occur underneath it.”
The council is looking at a combination of defensible space projects (removing or reducing fire risks by paring back fuel sources near homes); thinning critical access routes, exits and evacuation routes; larger scale fuel breaks and possibly bigger projects that could tie into treatment projects on federally managed lands.
“It’s really a combination of projects with a variety of objectives, all under that banner of wildfire reduction,” Gomez said. “We’re very excited to have this funding come to use and to work with the community members and other stakeholders throughout the region to implement this.”
Significant and deadly wildfires last year drove home how many forested areas in the state are fire-prone, Gov. Jared Polis’ office said in announcing the grant awards.
Wildfire is often inevitable, including in the WUI where millions of state residents live. The state offers funding help through the FRWRM grant program to help offset the costs of reducing that risk and promoting forest health.
“We are so excited to make this important investment in decreasing fire risk and improving forest health. Ongoing drought has increased fire risk in many parts of our state and the increased funds from these forest health grants can immediately go into projects on the ground to assist communities in need while also providing a boost to local economies,” said Polis.
“I appreciate the Colorado State Forest Service staff and all those involved for their work to get this historic investment to where it is urgently needed across our state.”
The regional wildfire council’s award is a decent-sized portion of the $6.4 million total that was awarded to 42 entities this time around. The WRWC must contribute a 50% match.
“The state program has been the primary mechanism the state of Colorado has used to address this issue via pre-wildfire mitigation. This one application (the $730,950 grant) represents a fairly sizable portion of state funding, but the overall amount of funding is a really small amount of the overall statewide need,” Gomez said.
“It is a really good thing for this area. Anyone working in this world recognizes that there’s a tremendous need out there for this kind of work. It’s really good that the state is investing and they’re investing more into it.”
Although the required match is significant, Gomez said the organization can blend some of its other funding — such as cost-sharing contributions from property owners, other state forest funding and federal sources — to meet the requirement.
The FRWRM grant basically allows the wildfire council to stretch dollars from other contributors for the good of all, Gomez said.
“It’s definitely a hefty match, but the one thing with state funding in particular is we can match it with any funding source out there,” he said.
The award documentation is being finalized and work through the funded project is projected to begin in a few weeks. The West Region Wildfire Council has four years to satisfy the work laid out in the grant application.
“We know the work we do now will result in tangible changes to fire behavior and fire intensity in the future,” Gomez said.
“The science is fairly clear on that. The more we can invest now, the lower intensity wildfire we will have and the lower risks the communities will face.”
The West Region Wildfire Council, based in Montrose, works to reduce wildfire risk in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
The council offers practical tips for hardening your home against wildfire and creating defensible space around your home.
As well, it provides wildfire risk assessments, site visits and, for certain qualified neighborhoods, cost-share programs and community wood chipping programs.
For more information, visit cowildfire.org.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
