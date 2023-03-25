A word from Oti the therapy dog

Angie Wilson and Oti at Northside Elementary, where Oti looks forward to seeing the "favorite five."

 Angie Wilson

One of my favorite places on earth is Northside Elementary School. When I go to school, I yip and jump for joy to see my “favorite five!"

My favorite five are fourth graders and they usually take turns reading to me in Mrs. Faucett’s classroom. I’m a good boy and pay close attention to them because I know I’m helping them read better and better.



