A word from Oti the therapy dog

One of my favorite places on earth is Northside Elementary School. When I go to school, I yip and jump for joy to see my “favorite five!"
My favorite five are fourth graders and they usually take turns reading to me in Mrs. Faucett’s classroom. I’m a good boy and pay close attention to them because I know I’m helping them read better and better.
My name is Oti and I’m a certified therapy doggy. I am a member of Alliance of Therapy Dogs and also a member of my special local group,Morningstar Therapy Dogs.
My favorite five each wrote something special about me. Here are their words, using their initials for privacy reasons:
“E” wrote that I’m really cute and that’s why he likes to read to me. He also called me adorable, and I agree.
“L” wrote that it is fun to read to me. He wrote that I’m wonderful and funny, and I agree.
“C” wrote that I’m a good listener. She cut my picture out of the little card I gave her and glued it to her pencil. She also wrote that I’m really cute, and I agree. “C” drew the most perfect picture of me too!
“K” wrote that I’m good at listening and that I give her many compliments. She wrote that I love to snuggle! She also wrote that I’m really cute, and I agree.
“O” wrote that he likes me because I want to listen to him when he reads and I’m a good listener. He also wrote that I’m cute, and I agree.
I seem to have the ability to make people feel better just by being with me and touching my fur. I’m only 9 pounds so I can fit nearly anywhere, especially on laps. I am a rescue doggy.
The sweet lady who grooms my coat says I am both Maltese and poodle; a malti-poo. My owner sometimes calls me a “paltese” or a “moodle." I’m not sure she is so funny.
My favorite day is Tuesday because I love going to Northside Elementary to see my favorite five and I love my favorite five!
Angie Wilson and Oti are a therapy dog team, nationally certified through Alliance of Therapy Dogs and members of the local group, Morningstar Therapy Dogs. With a little help from Angie, Oti wrote the above article about his adventures with fourth grade students at Northside Elementary School.
