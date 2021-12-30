As the new year draws closer, the city is looking at rounding off a stack of capital projects launched throughout the year. While many projects, such as the new Rotary Amphitheater, have recently tied up, a few others are well underway and are slated for completion in 2022.
“We are excited that many of the important projects that were highlighted in our Comprehensive Plan and our 2016 Household Community Survey are finally coming to fruition,” said City Manager Bill Bell on the city’s website. “We could not have accomplished these necessary improvements without the support and patience of our Montrose citizens and the outstanding expertise of our public works and engineering teams.”
Montrose Rotary Amphitheater
The new Cerise Park amphitheater began and finished construction in 2021, reaching completion in time for Montrose’s annual Oktoberfest. The capital project, which cost approximately $2.6 million, finished ahead of schedule and under budget just days before making its debut to the community.
It’s expected to provide a boost to the local economy through both local residents and visitors.
The venue can seat more than 5,000 attendees and is already booking up for 2022 spring events. Reservations can be made through the city clerk’s office.
Montrose Public Safety Complex
Located in downtown Montrose on South 1st Street in front of City Hall, the new Public Safety Complex project team wrapped up designs early in the year and broke ground in early April.
Approximately $9.3 million was spent on the police department’s structure this year, with over half of construction completed to date. The project is expected to wrap up in August 2022.
Sunset Mesa water tank
Residential growth and increased water demands on the west side of the Uncompahgre River prompted plans to upgrade the city’s failing water tank on Sunset Mesa in 2018.
The nearly $5 million project culminated in a 135-foot high structure that can now be seen throughout Montrose, with a capacity to hold 1.5 million gallons of water sourced from the city’s general water system.
The tank is designed to store clean, safe water for the next 50 years.
The project, nearly finished, was originally slated for completion in November of this year.
Due to long delivery delays from supply chain issues, the expected end date has been pushed back. In order to complete the water tank in its entirety, the team requires several specialized equipment they hope will arrive in the next few months, City Engineer Scott Murphy said of the delay.
Woodgate Road realignment project
The road realignment project was designed to connect Woodgate Road on its northern end to East Oak Grove Road along the eastern side of Townsend Avenue. Once complete, the connection will potentially relieve heavy traffic congestion in the area and provide an alternative route to drivers.
According to Murphy, South Townsend Avenue sees around 25,000 vehicles a day.
The road extension will include a center turn lane, bike lanes in each direction and a sidewalk along the eastern side that will tie into the existing sidewalk network along Woodgate and East Oak Grove Roads. The existing intersection with Woodgate Road at Townsend will be closed with this project.
While nearly finalized, the project’s projected end-of-year culmination was delayed in September due to conflicts with third-party optic communications equipment that weren’t relocated from the construction zone in time. The city is optimistic the hindrance will be resolved by early spring 2022.
Moving Montrose Forward street maintenance projects
Approximately $1 million worth of street patching and slurry seal surface treatments were completed over the summer. Additional work includes crack sealing, pothole repair and patching, chip seals, cape seals, asphalt overlays and complete reconstruction of roadways.
Cerise Park waterline
The city is wrapping up final details to complete the waterline extension project extending from Chipeta Drive to Rio-Grande Avenue via Cerise and crossing beneath the river in Riverbottom Park.
City councilors approved a $211,200 construction contract in July for the project, which is slated for completion by the end of the year. The new waterline will also serve the new Rotary Amphitheater once completed.
La Raza Park sports court
A new basketball court and amenities that include solar lights, benches and a concrete trail were added to La Raza Park. Construction costs came to $106,000.
Woodgate Subdivision sewer rebuild
Rehabilitation of a failed sanitary sewer collection system within the Woodgate Subdivision was completed in May by the city’s engineering department. The project, which cost approximately $970,000, was designed to strengthen sewer line durability, efficiency, reliability and accessibility.
North 9th Street sidewalk extension
The new missing-link sidewalk extension from Selig Avenue to Rio-Grande Avenue along the northern side of North 9th St. was completed in July.
Construction cost, $89,000, went toward improving pedestrian connectivity in the community by constructing missing-link sidewalks, modifying the Grand/North 9th St. roundabout’s eastern leg to include an ADA-accessible crosswalk, and adding additional sidewalks along the roadway.
Oxbow median improvements
City crews xeriscaping the median on South Townsend Road, a project that created a safer and more water-conscious median, according to the city’s website. Xeriscaping is a process of reducing maintenance costs and water consumption by replacing grassy spaces with soil, rocks, mulch or other drought-tolerant native plant species.
Hawk Parkway sidewalk extension
The new 500-foot missing-link sidewalk extension from Ogden Road to Hawk Parkway along the western side of Townsend Avenue was completed this fall in further efforts to improve pedestrian connectivity. Construction costs were approximately $75,900.
Envision 2040 Comprehensive Plan
The newly-minted Envision 2040 Comprehensive Plan was approved by city councilors in early June, concluding a public process that began in 2019. The new plan replaces the 2008 Comprehensive Plan and lays out strategic goals for the next 20 years as Montrose continues to grow. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) projects the City of Montrose population to rise from 20,090 in 2018 to 32,420 in 2050. The overall population of Montrose County is expected to rise to 68,780 in 2050, a significant jump from 43,336 in 2018.
The new plan includes topics such as: land use, transportation, housing, economic development, capital improvements, downtown, recreation and tourism, parks and open space, environmental concerns and intergovernmental agreements with key local government and public services partners.
Municipalities traditionally update comprehensive plans every ten years.
The Envision 2040 Comprehensive Plan is available for viewing at CityofMontrose.org/CompPlan.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.