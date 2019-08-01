Chewy was an orphan.
His mom abandoned him right after he was born. Why, we do not know.
But he met Annabelle, the (then) 10-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kurt Sanburg, who operate the Sanburg Hereford ranch in the Bostwick Park area of Montrose County.
No stranger to Hereford X calves, Annabelle took the lonely bovine under her young wing and hand-raised him for a year and a half. That meant a twice-a-day trip to the barn in any kind of weather to hand feed him until he was weaned to regular feed. The 80 pound youngster grew, and grew...and grew. By 2019 fair time in Montrose County, Colorado, Chewy (short for Chewbacca of Star Wars fame) weighed in at 1,338 pounds.
Annabelle entered Chewy in the Market Steer category at the fair. But it wasn’t her first show. Actually it was her third, having shown animals over the past three years. When the judging was over, orphan Chewy was pinned with the purple ribbon of a Grand Champion.
“I really like working with the steers, it is fun to have a grand champion,” she said. When asked about giving Chewy up to the market after being so close, she replied, “It’s hard, but it’s part of the deal.”
Chewy comes from a line of cattle called Hereford X, that has been bred by the Sanburgs on the Bostwick Park outfit and on Hugh Sanburg’s Cedar Park Ranch near Eckert, Colorado.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at mcox@burrocreekpictures.com
