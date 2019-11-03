Back in October, “the cream of the crop” in the fly fishing industry came to Denver to see what international companies are doing in that field, as well as try to win a few awards.
Like the past few years, Abel and Ross Reels were one of the companies that came away with the highest honors in the fly reel game. Both Abel and Ross Reels each received Best of Show Awards at the 2019 International Fly Tackle Dealer (IFTD) trade show last month.
“This is a worldwide award show,” said Jeff Patterson the director of sales and marketing for Abel and Ross Reels. “... This is where the cream of the crop is.”
He also said this award shows how big Montrose is in the fly fishing industry, making note of another local fly fishing business, Scott Fly Rod Company winning similar honors for fly rods at the IFTD.
“We’re taking all of these different categories, and looking around the world, it’s our small little town of Montrose that has become the (capital) for some of the best fly fishing production in the industry,” Patterson said.
The annual IFTD show hosts more than two thousand attendees and hundreds of retailers from across the world. Those awards are only given to select products in a range of thirty different categories.
For Abel and Ross Reels, these awards mark the second-consecutive year that the companies have swept the fly-fishing reel categories.
“It says a lot about the focus from our team,” Patterson said of the honors.
He added the staff spends time perfecting the design and producing quality reels for the fly fishing industry.
Abel was awarded “Best Saltwater Reel” for its VAYA reel, which launched earlier this year. Meanwhile, Ross Reels was awarded “Best Freshwater Reel” for its all-new San Miguel reel, which launches in December.
There are only two possible awards in the fly reel division with the saltwater and freshwater categories, and the company has now received seven out of the last eight total awards, said Patterson.
“We are grateful for our amazing team, as well as the media and dealers that recognized our hard work and products by choosing us to receive these awards,” Mayfly Outdoors President David Dragoo said in a press release.
Mayfly, the parent company of Abel and Ross Reels, isn’t only about producing fly reels. It started the Colorado Outdoors Project, a 164-acre revitalization of the northern end of Montrose, encompasses 1.5 miles of the Uncompahgre River.
The area is to include river restoration and high-end commercial, residential and industrial development. Mayfly Outdoors will anchor the project with its 41,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
Patterson said Mayfly is “proud” to be in Montrose and have a workforce that’s also happy to call this area home.
“Our company is attracting employees from all around the nation that want to come here and work in Montrose,” he said.
