Tips and social media posts led the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force to take down an alleged illegal marijuana distribution business after a lengthy investigation.
Billy Bohard and Shannon Bohard were arrested on warrants Thursday and have since posted bail.
They are accused as special offenders for engaging in a pattern of manufacturing marijuana as a substantial source of income and in a manner requiring a special skill.
They are also accused of possessing 50 pounds of marijuana or more with intent to distribute it; unlawfully growing and cultivating more than 30 marijuana plants on a residential property and unlawfully manufacturing marijuana on property they own, occupy or control.
Formal charges have not been filed. The Bohards are due in court Sept. 26.
A Crime Stoppers tip from 2017 provided screenshots of an Instagram page for “Hillbilly Grohard,” which appeared to show pictures of a large indoor grow, a drug task force agent wrote in arrest affidavits.
The task force began investigating and located Billy Bohard’s Facebook page. Agents allegedly found an October 2018 post boasting about a harvest and giving a “shout out” to Shannon Bohard and others.
The post dates from about the same time as the Bohards’ former business, Stay Glassy Glass and Vape Shop, closed, the agent later noted in the affidavit.
Other posts reportedly contained images of “multiple” plants sitting outside a residence the agent believed was in the city of Montrose, at Bohard’s previous home.
A narrative with the photos was said to again discuss hard work and to thank Shannon Bohard, as well as others.
During subsequent surveillance ops, the agent reported seeing several 200- 300-gallon water tanks at the residence; these, he said, are of the sort commonly used for taking large amounts of water to grow sites.
The agent also found vehicles registered to Shannon Bohard and others at the home.
He also checked on the Bohards’ Happy Canyon Road home, where he located two outbuildings, as well as a modular home he had visited in 2015 on report of a burglary (nothing was found at the time).
The agent said in the affidavit he spotted a new road that led to property Shannon Bohard acquired in 2016, according to county property records.
With help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s black market marijuana enforcement unit, the task force conducted flyovers and took aerial shots of alleged marijuana grows. One photo appeared to show about 88 marijuana plants, the affidavit says.
The CBI’s ground-level photos of the home revealed several cameras mounted outside of it and a glass garage door that was covered with black material; this, too, the agent associated with illegal activity.
He said in the document a privacy fence concealed part of the property and he believed it hid the route by which plants were brought outside.
Other evidence gathered under search warrants included electricity bills and records showing an uptick in power usage at the Happy Canyon location.
The power company reportedly told the agent the usage seemed “extremely high.” Although that could be driven by use of heating, air conditioning and other appliances, the homeowners still were incurring a “very high power bill” based on the size of the home.
Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration also conducted some aerial surveillance starting this past June. The evidence gathered purportedly showed a grow site with 80 plants on the north side of the modular; five more on the back porch and multiple plants in planters.
Per his affidavit, the agent confirmed with the Colorado Department of Revenue that neither Bohard was licensed by the state’s marijuana enforcement division, nor was their address registered for caregiver cultivation.
Similarly, the Bohards were not registered to grow hemp, the agent said.
Certain quantities of marijuana are legal for recreational, retail and medicinal purposes under Colorado constitutional amendments. However, the amount of marijuana alleged exceeds the legal amount for those who are not authorized by the state as retailers or cultivators. Additionally, state law caps at 12 the number of marijuana plants that may be on a residential property, no matter how many people live there.
The agent also obtained a warrant for GPS tracking of the truck registered to Billy Bohard that was routinely seen transporting the large water tanks; this data reportedly showed 16 trips to a water tank filling station between July 31 and Aug. 21.
The task force further probed the couple’s finances and found neither had shown any Colorado wages for some time. Yet, Facebook posts allegedly showed Shannon bragging about a new truck in 2018. The dealership that sold the truck said Billy traded in a pickup and paid $33,000 for the new rig.
Further investigation showed Billy purchased dirt bikes via financing, the affidavit says.
“I believe Billy and Shannon are utilizing proceeds from their marijuana sales to afford the … pickup, dirt bikes, their home on 40 acres and any other luxuries,” the agent wrote.
Shannon Bohard was arrested on South Fifth Street Thursday morning. She has no criminal history, the agent determined.
Billy Bohard was arrested on a warrant the task force served on Happy Canyon Road, less than an hour after Shannon’s arrest.
Billy Bohard had been convicted in California of possessing concentrated cannabis, a felony in that state, the agent’s affidavit says.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
