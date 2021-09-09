Henry Russell, on trial for attempted murder, said he was “paralyzed” with fear when he shot Matthew Burge near Paonia last Oct. 5.
In the final day of testimony Wednesday, Russell told jurors a very different story than the one prosecutors allege about the encounter: It was Burge who drew first, he testified.
In detailing the encounter, Russell said he had driven past Burge as the other man walked near Samuel Wade and Price roads. He proceeded ahead to wait for him in a store parking lot because he thought the other man was signaling for a ride — and not because he was loading a gun while planning to kill Burge.
“No. I wasn’t,” Russell said when his defense attorney asked if he was planning to kill the other man.
When Burge did not catch up with him at the store, Russell said he drove back to where Burge was. Russell testified that Burge had approached his pickup with a blank stare — and a gun at his side, with his hand on the frame.
“I was paralyzed with fear, but I snapped out of it,” Russell said.
He said that he reached under the seat for the nearest gun at hand — one of several that were in his vehicle that day because he’d intended to go target shooting earlier — and manipulated the safety to off, using only one hand because the other side of his body was paralyzed by fear.
By the time the safety was off, Burge was at his truck window, Russell said. He fired a shot, later testifying that because of his vehicle’s height, he could not see Burge above the waistline.
“I was in fear of my life,” Russell said.
The shot struck Burge in the neck and he fell to the ground before scrambling, bleeding, to his feet and receiving help from a passing motorist who took him into Paonia. From there, Burge was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Public defender Patrick Crane asked why Russell had behaved as he had after shooting Burge. According to previous witness testimony, Russell had driven alongside of the passing van that stopped to give Burge a ride.
“I’m unsure of why I did that. It was a guiding light,” he said, of his behavior after the shooting.
When cross-examined, Russell said he drove alongside the van because he was trying to make sure its driver wasn’t in danger, as he didn’t know if Burge still had a weapon.
Russell provided more details under cross-examination, testifying that Burge was about 30 feet from his truck and then turned with a gun and “coming closer.” Russell would later say Burge had been gamboling “in a maniac type of run.”
“Did he point the gun at you?” Deputy District Attorney Joshua Dougherty asked.
Russell replied: “No.”
Russell elaborated that he had remained “paralyzed” after firing his gun and saw Burge running, but couldn’t tell if the injured man was still armed.
Yes, he had driven down the alley near the Paonia town hall and police building, but left when he saw Burge trying to make his way to the police department, Russell also said. He did not remember whether Burge was armed at that time.
Witnesses near the shooting scene previously testified they had not seen Burge with a gun. Burge said he only had sunglasses that day and a parade of prosecution witnesses testified that they had not found a weapon, bullets or casings when they searched the scene.
Although investigators later found two guns and two rifles in Russell’s truck, he said had ditched the 9mm he used, depositing it near a peach tree on another man’s property prior to surrendering on Oct. 6. Russell said he had “feared the police might shoot me” if they thought he was armed.
Although Burge in his testimony said it’s possible Russell shot him over a wallet Burge had taken years before, Russell said he didn’t really have a problem with Burge. As to the wallet, he’d known right away Burge had taken it, but let it go on his mother’s advice.
After the shooting, Russell went to a friend’s home and gave him the perishable groceries he’d just purchased in Delta that night. He asked the man to take care of his cat and dog because he might be leaving for a while. Russell said he knew he needed to start over “because Mr. Burge made it so I wasn’t going to feel safe living there anymore.”
Russell said he was planning to take a bus out of the area, because unlike airlines, buses don’t require ID.
Dougherty wanted to know why Russell engaged Burge when he had the option of driving away. Russell replied that it hadn’t really occurred to him in the moment, plus he feared he would be shot as he drove off.
In response to Crane’s questions, Russell testified that the only motor skills he had at the time were on his right side and hand, because of the stress paralysis.
Yes, immediately after shooting, he had regained sufficient motor function to turn his vehicle and follow the van, Russell testified on re-cross. He was still in fear, he said.
Among juror questions that were allowed, Russell was asked why he had pulled over to begin with, if Burge looked like a “maniac.”
To offer a ride, Russell answered and, when asked why he simply did not go home if he didn’t get along with Burge, the witness said he got along with the other man: “I think it was his animosity, not mine.”
Another juror question asked directly whether Russell saw Burge throw away a gun. That was possible, Russell said, because he saw Burge make a “shuddering motion.”
He then told Dougherty he hadn’t testified about that earlier because he wasn’t asked. Burge’s whole body moved, so it stood out to him, he said, and he hadn’t seen the other man’s arm come up, so perhaps Burge threw the gun underhand.
Russell’s testimony came after his attorneys unsuccessfully argued a motion for acquittal outside of the jury’s presence. District Judge Steven Schultz said the questions raised are for the jurors to decide and prosecutors had provided sufficient evidence for them to weigh, accept or reject.
After Russell was on the stand, Shon Wells, an investigator for the Colorado State Public Defenders Office, testified to visiting the scene multiple times, the first of which was Oct. 27, 2020.
Although that was 22 days after the incident and the scene was no longer secured, Wells said there could still have been valuable evidence and he had to look, as well as return as recently as Aug. 24.
He did not find a gun or casings, he testified, but had measured the distance from the road sign to the weed-choked drainage ditch nearby — 6 feet, at the narrowest point. Although he walked in the ditch looking, Wells did not find anything in it.
He acknowledged none of the witnesses other than Russell had described Burge with a gun.
By its line of questioning, the defense team took issue with how thoroughly officers who first responded to Samuel Wade and Price roads had searched the area when the scene was still fresh and secured.
Closing arguments were anticipated to begin Thursday.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
