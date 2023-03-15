Linda Gann was intrigued, when during the midpoint of Donald Trump’s presidency, she received an email from the nonprofit Unify America.
The email asked whether she would be interested in learning more about how to talk with others who might have different political perspectives. Reasoning that she couldn’t talk to some family members or friends about political issues, Gann, a Montrose Democrat, said yes.
What happened next was “eye-opening,” she said: After filling out a survey about her views and providing information about the community, Gann was connected via Zoom to a Republican man from Colorado Springs, in deeply conservative El Paso County. Each had received questions to discuss, not of the “gotcha” type, but in a way designed to spark conversation about issues.
“We were supposed to talk for 30 minutes. We ended up talking an hour and a half. We agreed on almost all the things,” Gann recounted. “… The devil’s in the details and tactics, but it was a good experience.”
Unify America is now in town. Thursday, March 16, it hosts a presentation at Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, 1869 E. Main St. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by question and answer. (RSVP at www.unifyamerica.org/montrose).
On March 17 and 18, detailed focus sessions will take place on five key issues Unify America identified through an earlier community discussion in February, which itself grew out of Gann and Don Coram, former Republican state senator, connecting with Unify America’s CEO Harry Nathan Gottlieb.
The nonpartisan nonprofit’s mission is to bridge community divides to get a community’s members to target problems and find solutions through a deliberation process, Morgan Lasher, vice president of marketing for Unify America, said.
Five issues rose to the top during the February gathering: childcare, housing, mental health, youth development and economic development. These will be the subjects of the breakout session focus groups Friday and Saturday. Visit www.unifyamerica.org/montrose for the detailed schedule.
“We’re here in Montrose again to dive a little more deeply into these issues and hear more perspectives,” Lasher said.
After her Zoom call with her political opposite, Gann was attending a meeting for the El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs, as part of the foundation’s San Juan Regional Council. The name of the keynote speaker stuck in her mind; she soon remembered Gottlieb as the head of Unify America. He spoke, she said, of the importance of working together to address common ills and stresses, of “how can we get to a place where we can unify America and not be us. versus them?”
Coram, also on the regional council, was at the meeting too. He met Gottlieb in the buffet line and Gottlieb sat with him and Gann at dinner.
Coram said the conversation turned to Unify America wanting to go into a community to facilitate conversation and community problem-solving; he invited Gottlieb to Montrose.
“I think it’s incredible. I am looking forward to working with him on several other issues. I think they’re on the right path. Let’s get politics out, let common sense and the people come to solutions,” Coram said.
“One of the big issues always of concern to me is mental health and school safety; healthcare in general.”
When asked if he thought there is any common ground on those issues, Coram responded: “If there’s not, there should be.”
He worked to set up the February meeting, inviting leaders and others, and Gann also conducted outreach. In all, about 25 - 27 people showed up, and Coram allowed he was disappointed not to see that many elected officials, although some came.
Coram and Gann hope for more attendance this time.
“This is sort of their return visit, hoping to expand their pool,” said Gann.
Unify America is headed by Gottlieb, who founded the interactive communication companies Jellyvision and Jackbox Games. According to the nonprofit’s website, in 2019, he interviewed dozens of citizens from all backgrounds and came away thinking people are more united than how it might appear. He launched the nonprofit Unify America in January 2020 to, according to its mission statement, “reduce contempt, teach Americans to work together and guild a diverse community to find ambitious solutions and solve our biggest problems.”
The nonprofit hosts “Unify Deliberation” for communities, inviting residents to consider issues, while providing information to help them understand what trade-offs and work solving problems will require. Unify America bills its experts as unbiased and neutral, with experience in deliberation, community outreach and engagement.
“I do think there is an interest in how can we be nice to each other. I would like to be able to get back to a place of civil discourse,” Gann said.
“I think that’s the goal of Unify America. These are just the beginning steps of that. Can we learn through this process how to develop civil discourse?”
Gann hopes that others at least will be interested enough to invest an hour in coming to the presentation.
“I think it’s a great opportunity. Montrose is kind of lucky they picked it. They could have gone anywhere. This is a great investment in time.”
You can find out more about Unify America at www.unifyamerica.org, where you can also click to “Take the Unify Challenge.”