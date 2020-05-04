Act now to guard against wildfire

A moderately dry year could spell an early onset for fire season in the Southwest, but homeowners can act now to harden their properties against wildfire.
Even though the pandemic declared over COVID-19 has altered operations at the West Region Wildfire Council, its site assessment and cost-share programs remain available.
Assessments entail council staff assessing properties for wildfire risk and developing specific recommendations to reduce the risk. The cost-share program provides technical assistance with reducing the risks; landowners pay the full cost and will be partially reimbursed.
The council also operates a community wood-chipping program for eligible communities.
“With the site visits, we are treating those considerably differently than we have in the past,” WRWC Executive Director Jamie Gomez said Friday.
“We are still trying to do them, but certainly, with COVID-19 going on, we’re having to observe all the county-level and state-level public health orders and guidelines.”
In most of WRWC’s service area, the visits will entail mask-use and social distancing.
In Gunnison County, which has restricted non-residents from visiting, site visits are for now precluded. The wildfire council will continue taking requests from Gunnison County property owners and schedule the visits for a time after the restrictions have been lifted.
The council is also setting up a mobile application that staff can use to record findings from on-site assessments and then share the information with homeowners.
“We’ll be able to do site visits without the homeowner present, if needs warrant it. We can make that accommodation available as well. We are trying to make wildfire mitigation continue to be a priority for residents and communities in this area and, as best we can, make our services available,” Gomez said.
Naturally occurring fires can threaten homes and structures that are near wildlands. An estimated 3 million Coloradans live in such areas, referred to as the wildland-urban interface, or WUI.
Saturday marked Wildfire Preparedness Day, kicking off Wildfire Awareness Month for May. Although the WRWC had to cancel prep day events, the month serves as a good time to take action to harden properties against wildfires.
"Every homeowner should be aware of their wildfire risk and the associated responsibility to reduce that risk, not only to protect their property, but also to improve the safety of first responders," said Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Daniel Beveridge, in a joint news release from his agency, Rocky Mountain Insurance Association, the Colorado Association of Realtors and Colorado Project Wildfire.
"There are numerous examples from the past few seasons showing that proactive wildfire mitigation efforts are effective and now is a perfect time for people across the state to take action."
Creating defensible space within 30 feet of homes is an important risk-reduction step. Gomez said many structures catch fire because flying embers from wildfires, or torching from trees, land on combustible materials such as dead leaves in gutters, firewood stacked on porches, and wooden decks.
“This is a great time of year to do some outdoor maintenance to reduce fuels,” Gomez said, also recommending that homeowners cut back and remove dead and dried grasses.
More information about the WRWC’s programs and COVID-19 response can be found at cowildfire.org. The site is being updated, but is still a good clearinghouse for information.
The National Fire Protection Association, which established Wildfire Preparedness Day, is hosting free webinars at 11 a.m. May 6 and 20. Register at https://tinyurl.com/firewebinar.
