As the sun lowered at Centennial Plaza in Montrose Friday evening, the calm atmosphere heightened as a small but engaged, lively audience watched the talented and energetic cast of “Shakespeare Sucks” perform live. Elizabeth Mueller and John, Kate and Nate Kissingford lit up Centennial Plaza with their spirited and energetic performances.
The production, from UpstART: Theatre that Moves, based in Ouray, and hosted by Magic Circle Players (MCP), was the first live theater performance presented by MCP in Montrose since March and the first event for “Season Outside the Box.”
The theater, one of several entertainment venues ordered to shut down to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, was searching for the right way to make its return, said Lisa Rediger, theater manager at MCP.
“We believe in the power of live theatre to bring hope and a sense of community and belonging. We are dedicated to our mission of bringing the joy of live theatre to our community, so it is very meaningful that we can bring a production safely to Montrose,” she said.
With approval from the city after establishing a safety plan, Rediger contacted the Kissingfords, who were ready as any performing tandem could be.
“We wanted to offer a unique experience as the introduction for our “Season Outside the Box,” and had a ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ idea. I contacted John, and they were just finishing a 55 minute script, and rehearsing with the members of their household. This was a perfect fit for a COVID restricted production,” Rediger said.
The group of performers will return to Centennial Plaza (South Uncompahgre Avenue) for a performance on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m with a matinee to follow on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. Following the show, the four praised the crowd for being interactive, and were excited to bring a dynamic performance to Montrose.
“It’s really magical being able to do theater in this time and to connect with people in that way,” said Nate, John and Kate’s son. “I think it’s really cool seeing how things hit differently in our current time and political climate.
“It’s been so beautiful to get back in the space and tell a story with people,” he later added.
The Kissingfords and Mueller earned the praise Friday night. The audience, nestled into lawn chairs and spread out in the plaza, participated and burst in laughter throughout the 1-hour performance. The participation, particularly, was something Kate welcomed since a performance under “normal” circumstances involves the acting team getting familiar with the audience — a high-contact show.
The pandemic has changed that dynamic, but Friday night showed that robust audience energy is still achievable.
“This audience was awesome,” said Kate, co-founder of UpstART: Theatre that Moves. “We’re always asking audience members to take us up on the invitation to engage and it’s rare that people do, but this audience was right there. It was really great, which makes it much more fun for us.”
The group, which has lived together as a “cohort” to stay safe and safeguard their ability to perform, have been keen on following safety guidelines due to the uncertainty of performing during a pandemic.
“It’s really one of the problems of theater these days — how do you get actors together safely to rehearse?,” John said.
Mindful of their own safety, the cast also made it a priority to make the audience feel safe, evident by Mueller’s transition to performing with a mask when she would weave her way through the crowd during a scene.
“The transition is pretty natural,” Mueller, who also praised Friday’s audience. “You just have to find funny or convenient places in the script for it to work out.
“We just make it work because you want your audience to feel comfortable and you want them to know that we care about their safety and that we care about ours.”
In Ouray, the cast has performed “Shakespeare Sucks” four times with a few taking place outdoors. Although an outdoor setting offers a different set to play from, the pandemic has put into perspective the reality theater actors are facing today — Kate and John had to cancel two shows during the pandemic’s early months.
“We’re one of a handful of theater companies that can actually perform right now, and that’s not lost on us… we’re feeling so lucky that we can do that because so many other actors cannot right now,” Kate said.
While grateful to be able to perform, the group is consistently immersed in their show. Nate, who’s currently rehearsing for the MCP production of “Newsies,” made numerous connections with today’s climate during the latter half of the show, particularly the romance between Romeo and Juliet as “socially distant lovers.”
“The intense irony and coolness of the lovers in Romeo and Juliet being separated by levels and being outside the house — it’s very interesting to play that in a time where that’s everyone’s reality.
Including the weekend’s shows of “Shakespeare Sucks,” MCP is readying additional performances for the community. Rediger said MCP is offering two productions in October at the theater both in-person and via live stream.
In particular, work on “Newsies,” an MCP production, is ongoing. After releasing a cast list in mid-June, cast and crew at MCP employed a combination of indoor and outdoor rehearsal during the summer with social distancing and mask wearing in accordance with safety guidelines.
“Our Newsies cast is still rehearsing,” Rediger said. “We have reduced the rehearsals to once a week, but we are keeping ourselves ready to go. The sense of community that has grown as this cast has navigated singing and dancing with masks, and the challenges associated with theatre during a pandemic, is truly remarkable. I feel privileged to have a part in this endeavor.”
There is no set timetable for the premiere of the “Newsies” production, though MCP plans to present the musical as soon as the cast is able to perform without masks.
Tickets are $15 for “Shakespeare Sucks” and are available at magiccircleplayers.com.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
