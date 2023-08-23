adam frisch

Democrat Adam Frisch, left, and Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, are running for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat. (William Woody/Colorado Newsline)

 

A new poll conducted on behalf of Adam Frisch shows the Democrat just ahead of Rep. Lauren Boebert in a rematch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in 2024.

In the poll, 50% of likely voters said they would vote for Frisch and 48% said they would vote for the Republican Boebert in November 2024.



