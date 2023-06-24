Adult education may be more accessible due to Catlin’s passed bill

State Rep. Marc Catlin of District 58 sponsored an adult education bill that recently became law. The new law aims to increase the number of adults who earn their high school diploma or high school equivalent. (Courtesy photo)

State Rep. Marc Catlin's bill to enhance adult education — as well as increase accessibility to high school diplomas or equivalent — became law June 2.

“It seems important that people can get the credentials to get a better job or to get a better first job. … I’m very happy that it passed," said Catlin, R-Montrose, who represents House District 58. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?