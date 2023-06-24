Adult education may be more accessible due to Catlin’s passed bill

State Rep. Marc Catlin's bill to enhance adult education — as well as increase accessibility to high school diplomas or equivalent — became law June 2.
“It seems important that people can get the credentials to get a better job or to get a better first job. … I’m very happy that it passed," said Catlin, R-Montrose, who represents House District 58.
One important component of the new law is that it added digital literacy to eligible adults' basic education, along with literacy and numeracy.
“Everything runs digital, so if we can help people be more (digitally) literate, better results should happen," Catlin said.
The new law will also increase who can provide minimum graduation requirements for a high school diploma, allowing those who meet the requirements to receive one.
“It’s expanded,” said Catlin, concerning where adults can now get their high school diploma or equivalent. “There have always been GED programs and those things available.”
But now community colleges, area technical colleges, and local district colleges have the potential to create these programs, using nearby school districts as a template for their graduation requirements.
Before, explained Catlin, someone would have had to go to night school through a local high school. Currently, adults can also take the GED test at a certified Colorado testing site.
The Montrose Adult Education Center, located at 701 S. Junction Ave., offers GED prep classes, ESL classes, and tutoring in basic skills such as literacy and numeracy.
Anne Ventrello, center director, shared that 75% of their students are there for ESL classes, although a good 25% are there for GED prep.
The center provides some digital literacy education already, although it does not offer specific classes on the subject.
The adult education center includes a link on its website to Northstar Online Learning, which provides online assessments to test computer skills.
Although the center is not part of the school district, the district has helped it with technology and other aspects.
“We just wanna help the community," Ventrello said.
The Colorado Department of Education offers state funding for institutes with adult education programs.
For the 2023 to 2024 state fiscal year, $2 million was appropriated to the department of education. To aid in implementing the act, the signed bill states “the department may use this appropriation for the adult education and literacy grant program.”
As for local programs, such as the ones the Montrose Adult Education Center offers, it isn't yet clear where they stand in terms of the new funding.
“The state is still working out exactly what they’re gonna do with it,” said Ventrello.
“Right now we’re (the center) basically funded through federal grants and state grants,” she explained, not sure if current programs will be able to receive some of this money.
Catlin said the bill should hopefully increase the number of adults with high school diplomas or equivalents.
“This should make it more accessible,” he said, sharing the example of an individual who could potentially get a high school diploma at a trade school while earning other certifications.
In a press release sent after the bill passed, Catlin stated: “I am a believer that a good life comes when individuals have options and opportunities. This law will help give individuals, especially, in rural communities, the opportunity to get their high school diploma or high school equivalent.”
Along with Catlin, prime sponsors of this bill were Rep. Cathy Kipp of Larimer County, and Sens. Rachel Zenzinger and Barbara Kirkmeyer.
Find out more about the center at the MCSD website under the "Departments" tab or email abe@mcsd.org.
Registration for the center's ESL and GED classes are Aug. 28 and 29.
Find Northstar at www.digitalliteracyassessment.org.
Rhiannon Bergman is a former Daily Press staff writer.