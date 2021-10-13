Unannounced visitors can be troubling for most people, and at the moment, eligible at-risk adults referred to Adult Protective Services are subject to a cold call at any time.
This could soon change, though. Alternative Response Mistreatment At-risk Adults, or SB 21-118, was passed in June, establishing an alternative response pilot program.
Currently, Adult Protective Services (APS) implements the same response for every report of potential abuse and neglect to at-risk adults, and the six year pilot program would measure the effects of a more collaborative approach.
Stephanie Holsinger defines an at-risk individual as someone who is not able to advocate for themselves or make their own decisions. They can’t take care of themselves or ensure self-care is fulfilled. Holsinger is the program manager for adult and child protective services for Montrose County Human Services, a program she believes would be positively impacted by the pilot if it were brought to Montrose.
The pilot program, which goes live January 1, 2022, allows a maximum of 15 rural and urban county departments to participate, all chosen by the state department. According to the state guidelines, participating counties won’t be required to complete unannounced initial in-person interviews provided the client is screened as lower risk.
More severe cases will revert to the current process. “I think it’s a great program and I’m excited for it to get all the way through the state,” said Holsinger.
Anyone concerned about a person’s self-neglect or possible mistreatment, whether from caretaker neglect or exploitation, can call the state hotline set up for children and adults.
Holsinger added that once a referral is made, the information is placed in the county’s APS computer system (CAPS) where it makes its way to her desk for screening. Once screened and determined eligible, a client’s case is assigned to one of two case workers who follow up with a cold call.
“So they go out without any pre-calling, or without any notice to the allegedly at-risk adults,” said Holsinger. “They do an interview and talk about what the concerns are. The allegations were never disclosed who called, but we can kind of disclose what the concern is.”
A self-neglect case often ends after the initial interview, but exploitation or abuse cases usually require follow up interviews with the alleged perpetrator.
The pilot program would offer more freedom for APS caseworkers to call ahead instead of visiting unexpectedly.
Montrose County’s APS department had 234 calls in 2020, 72 of which were screened into the program. 162 people were screened out, but numbers were lower than the average last year due to COVID. Callers referring clients didn’t see people as often as they normally would, Holsinger explained.
The department typically serves upwards of 80 to 90+ people, although 2017 was considered a “high” year with 121 clients.
Clients sometimes return, particularly in cases involving self-neglect and exploitation.
“We see a lot of scams in our area and a lot of people get connected. Last year was the worst time for them to get connected with others on the internet and they’ll find some dating sites or sites where seniors can gather, but there always seems to be a bad apple in those groups. So we do find that people get trapped in these scams and if they really believe, once we’ve done the investigation into some of the evidence, that they were scammed, then typically we never see them again.”
Investigations often involve law enforcement, the district attorney and the case worker, but Holsinger anticipates that a “softer approach” such as the pilot program would help put at-risk adults more at ease.
Case officials may wear a badge and drive an official car, but having a stranger knock on the door unannounced and expecting to be let in to discuss their life can be concerning, said the program manager.
“So the passage of this bill would allow in some circumstances, where the risk isn’t quite so high, allow us to try to build rapport, almost from the very minute those initial phone calls [come in].”
Anyone concerned about a senior in the community or a person who may have an intellectual or developmental disability is encouraged to refer the individual to the hotline at 970-252-7076.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
