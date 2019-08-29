There are many challenges all adults will face in their personal and professional lives. These challenges can be even harder to overcome for young adults who do not have the life experiences necessary to properly evaluate, or know all of their options. Even though this program aims to help young adults overcome hurdles, anyone looking for assistance and information is encouraged to attend the courses.
The courses that will be included are: Applying for a Job, Financial Know-How, Diet & Exercise and Basic Car Care. Each of those courses will be taught by local professionals eager to help people learn the vital skills that they have expertise in. So mark your calendars!
The first course, covers Applying for a Job, and will take place in the Montrose Regional Library’s Community Meeting Room on Sept. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We are very fortunate to have Janice Becker, a Career Counselor at Becker Career Counseling, teach this course. The objective of this course is to teach the basics of applying for a job.
The 2nd course covers Financial Know-How, and will take place in the library’s Community Meeting Room on Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jim Elder, the Owner and Chief Financial Officer of ElderAdo Financial, has generously agreed to teach this course which will cover ways to manage personal financial issues.
The third course, Diet & Exercise, will also take place at the library’s Community Meeting Room, on Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For this course we will have not just one, but two highly qualified professionals who will collaborate to provide valuable information on these topics. Lindsey Fishering, MS, RD, CNSC, a Dietitian at Montrose Memorial Hospital, will cover ways to maintain a healthy diet. John Wagner, a Fitness Leader at the Montrose Recreation District, will teach healthy forms of exercise that can be incorporated into our daily lives.
The 4th, and final, course, Basic Car Care, will teach people ways to inspect and maintain their vehicles. For this course, participants will have the added benefit of attending it at Diamond G Repair here in Montrose! It will take place on Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We are very fortunate to have it taught by Dennis Goodhue, the President of Diamond G Repair.
We can hardly wait to host these courses. Anyone can attend as many as they would like, and we hope that many of our patrons will do just that. This is a great chance to learn and benefit from the knowledge of these talented experts who are generously donating their time and expertise.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
