NuVista Federal Credit Union and the Black Canyon Rotary Club held the Annual Financial Reality Fair for the seniors of Montrose High School, Olathe High School and Peak Academy on April 13, 2022.
During the event, powered by the Bite of Reality platform from the Richard Myles Johnson Foundation, students gathered in the Lloyd McMillan Gymnasium to learn about what goes into a monthly budget as an adult.
“I learned that while you may think your paycheck will stretch through the month, it is harder than it seems. I also realized it is important to think about not only supporting yourself but your family as well,” said senior Austin Griffin.
Each student was given a hypothetical life circumstance: a job, monthly salary, spouse and child, credit score and student loans. They then had to navigate through different stations to make purchases for their monthly budget.
“I learned that budgeting is a very important skill when income is low,” said senior Josiah Nichols.
The different stations included housing/utilities, transportation, childcare, entertainment, household needs, clothing/personal care, groceries/dining and shopping.
“I think this event is a great idea! I had fun talking to the kids and trying to up-sell them,” said April Shuler, a mortgage loan specialist at Timberline Bank. “I thought more of them would want the big fancy house, but about 90% of them were really savvy and went with homes that were realistic. I could also tell a lot of the kids understood their poor credit and bad decisions their alter persona must have made to get them to that point. Thank you for allowing Timberline Bank to be a part of this.”
In each station, students were guided by local, adult volunteers who helped the students make difficult but appropriate choices among a variety of options to determine what would fit in with their hypothetical monthly budget.
“The event was phenomenally more fun and interesting than I’d figured! The kids were fun, respectful of the volunteers, the process, and the game — and I could tell that most were really having fun with it, too! I’m so glad to have participated,” said Black Canyon Rotary volunteer, Mari Steinbach.
The students watched as each choice — nice clothes, a pick-up truck, a home, childcare, etc. — slowly dwindled their monthly income.
“We had a great time. The event was well run and we greatly enjoyed chatting with the students. This is a frugal bunch of kids—across our table, we only sold a few Hawaii trips and a London trip. Impressive,” said Montrose County Digital Communications Manager Erika Story.
After being tested to consider real-world decisions, students shared their experience and were briefed by NuVista Credit Union on budgeting and credit scores.
“I had a lot of fun and it was a big shock as to what the real world is like. I am really glad I went,” said senior Amy McCracken.
Students learned about money and then had the chance to win some money. Ten lucky students even won a positive “Fickle Finger of Fate” in the form of a $100 Montrose Bucks gift card.
Students also have the chance to earn one of four $1,000 scholarships: senior fair participants are required to complete a Scholarship Application and submit an essay explaining what they learned from the Financial Reality Fair. The submission deadline is April 30. Many community sponsors contributed to this event to make the scholarships possible.
NuVista Federal Credit Union and the Black Canyon Rotary Club donated $1,000 each and event sponsors donated $2,000 collectively for the scholarships.
“I am very appreciative of the many volunteers and how hard they worked to provide everyone with a fun experience and a chance to win some money. It was fun and a great educational time,” said senior Jacob Thompson.
MHS Catering generously donated snacks and drinks to all seniors for attending and the following businesses sponsored stations at the event:
Level 1
NuVista Credit Union
Timberline Bank
Delta-Montrose Electric Association
Montrose Active Hypoxia
Turner Toyota
Montrose Black Canyon
Level 2
Maslow Academy
Montrose Urban Rural Authority
Our Town Matters
Blue Sky Surgery
City of Montrose
Montrose County
Real Estate Store
Dalby, Wendland & Co
Level 3
Academy Mortgage
Edward Jones-Trevor Harrison
Farmers insurance – Jeremy Gay
Region 10
Backstreet Bagel
Camp Robber
Chuck Roberts Selling Systems
Thank you to all who made financial donations making it possible to run the event and give out scholarships! Also, thank you to the many volunteers giving up their time to guide students through these life choices of budgeting, saving, and understanding credit scores. Thank you to the Montrose/Olathe community, for your continued support.
“Thank you for hosting an extraordinary event! Not only was it great to interact with the students, but it was incredible to witness their learning experience! I am so glad our community offers this opportunity for them! The entire event was fantastic and seemed to run so smoothly,” said City of Montrose Volunteer Bryna Kent.
To learn more about the event or getting involved in future years, contact BJ Coram at bcoram@nuvista.org or Kathlyne Gaber at kathlyne.gaber@mcsd.org