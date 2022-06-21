Affidavit: Cedaredge homicide victim was stabbed; men earlier 'partied' with meth, fentanyl

The man killed last week in Cedaredge suffered a stab wound, an arrest affidavit for suspect Gene Barker says.
A Cedaredge police officer on routine patrol discovered Mike Hege, 61, dead next to a vehicle on SW Third Street in Cedaredge June 16, the affidavit says. It was evident from Hege’s condition that he was deceased, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Brooks Bennett wrote in the document.
The vehicle’s registration came back to Hege and a neighbor also told Officer Kenny Taylor the victim was Hege.
As Taylor called for backup, he spotted Barker, clad only in underwear, asleep in the doorway of the home. Barker reportedly told Taylor that four men came into the home but he “didn’t remember anything after,” only that he’d struck his head on the concrete step.
The affidavit indicates Barker was evicting Hege, his roommate of a few months, and that prior to the stabbing, he, Hege and other men had been “partying” with drugs and alcohol. Barker allegedly admitted to his mother that he had stabbed Hege, but hadn’t meant to.
During one of his interviews, Barker reportedly told Delta County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Matt Brewer that he, Hege and two other men were “partying” as they smoked methamphetamine and drank. Per the document, Barker said he was shoved down near the front door, but said he didn’t know what had happened to Hege, other than allegedly admitting to arguing with him and kicking him out.
Barker didn’t give more information at that time and left the scene when his mother arrived, accompanying her back to her home in Delta, the affidavit says.
The Cedaredge Police Department secured a search warrant for the home and asked for CBI to take over.
Bennett and a crime scene tech looked over Hege’s body. It appeared he had been stabbed in the upper right torso, Bennett wrote.
A search of the residence found several knives, however, none appeared to have blood on them, Bennett said.
The Delta County Coroner’s Office did not immediately return calls Tuesday to provide information about the preliminary cause of death.
Bennett said the only information gathered from neighbors was from those who remembered seeing Hege standing by his vehicle and “sounding agitated” as he made a phone call.
Once the home was released to Barker’s mother on June 17, Barker returned and spoke with Bennett. According to the affidavit, Barker let Hege move into his home, but said Hege wasn’t contributing to the household, so he told him he needed to leave.
During this interview, Barker allegedly told Bennett he, Hege and two men he didn’t know well were “smoking fentanyl” the day of the death. At that point, Barker told Bennett he wanted to speak with an attorney before answering any more questions.
Another CBI agent interviewed Barker’s mother. According to the affidavit, she told the agent her son admitted to stabbing Hege. “(She) stated Gene had told her ‘they’ had poisoned his dog and she believes this may be why he (allegedly) stabbed Hege. … Gene also told (her) that although he stabbed Hege, he did not mean to.” His mother also reported Barker suffers from bipolar disorder.
According to that account, Barker meant to call 911 but couldn’t get his phone to work and fell over in the doorway of the home.
When Bennett and the second agent informed Barker he was being arrested, he said: “I figured.”
Barker appeared in court last week for advisement on the allegation of second-degree murder. He was ordered held on a $1 million bond.
A new bond hearing was set for the afternoon of Tuesday, June 21; the outcome of it was not known as of deadline. At last report, formal charges were due a week from June 18, although prosecutors indicated they would seek additional time.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.