Affidavit: Delta stabbing victim placed on ventilator

The Delta man accused of attempted murder June 14 stabbed a woman three times, his arrest affidavit alleges, and she pleaded with first responders not to let her die.
Michael Dean Chapman, 33, was arrested last week on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order as acts of domestic violence. Formal charges are pending. He is due in court Wednesday, June 22.
Delta police responded to the 600 block of U.S. 50 early morning June 14 upon reports that Chapman had stabbed a woman there.
Officer Derek Stickney wrote in an arrest affidavit that he spotted Chapman walking away from the area and pulled over to assist a second officer who contacted the “erratic” man.
“Michael told us to shoot him multiple times during his ranting,” Stickney wrote in Chapman’s affidavit. “Michael also said he would kill officers several times during our encounter.”
Stickney and the other officer successfully detained Chapman.
When Stickney arrived at the scene, he found a 45-year-old woman bleeding profusely. The woman reported her boyfriend stabbed her three times as they argued. “During my time in the house (she) repeatedly said ‘Don’t let me die,’” Stickney wrote.
Paramedics arrived and took the woman to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately available Monday.
According to the affidavit, another woman living in the home told Stickney that she heard the pair arguing when she stepped into another room. Although it was not uncommon for them to fight, she told Stickney she then heard Chapman threaten to kill the other woman.
Shortly after she’d yelled at Chapman to stop it, the witness heard the alleged victim calling for help; she found her roommate with stab wounds to her head, neck and torso.
Those wounds were severe enough to require intubation/a ventilator, an emergency room physician told Stickney, and treatment could not be delayed for him to talk to her. Physicians allowed the officer a moment to tell her about victim advocacy services. In response, she uttered four words: “Don’t let me die.”
Stickney later received a report showing serious bodily injury: maxillary sinus fracture and a chest wound that caused a hematoma, threatening her airway and necessitating a ventilator. Those injuries, he wrote, meet the legal threshold to allege first-degree assault, while the stabbing meets the threshold for attempted murder.
Chapman also was brought to the emergency room; he needed medical clearance before he could be booked into jail.
When he would not get out of the patrol vehicle, officers wrapped the naked suspect in a sheet and brought him inside.
Stickney wrote that Chapman’s speech was “wild” and that he threatened officers. He alleged criminal mischief because Chapman reportedly kicked the interior panel of a patrol unit, causing $800-worth of damage.
Chapman remained in custody Monday on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.