Affidavit: Naked sex crimes suspect throws rocks at police and tackles officer

A nude man hefted rocks at the officer who responded to a trespass complaint in a mobile home park Wednesday, then charged and tackled the officer while trying to get at items on his duty belt, police reports say.
Connor Miklich, 27, was ultimately arrested after several attempts to taser him. After he was detained at the scene on Montrose Drive, the arresting officer learned Miklich was suspected of stripping down in front of a woman and putting his hands on her a short time before police arrived.
Miklich was jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault; second-degree assault; unlawful sexual contact; indecent exposure; resisting arrest; obstruction, and trespassing as a petty offense.
Formal charges are due to be filed June 24. According to jail records, Miklich was being held on a $60,000 bond.
On June 9, Montrose Police Department Officer Brett Suppes went to the mobile home community on a trespassing complaint, where he spotted a man trying to get inside the same home to which police had been called. The man was later identified as Miklich. Not only was he allegedly in the act of trespassing, but, the officer wrote in his arrest affidavit: “It is important to note that Connor was completely nude and carrying his clothes in his hands.”
Suppes ordered Miklich to come over to him, and also to put his clothes on. Although Miklich walked toward Suppes initially, he would not get dressed, and then fell back, still refusing the officer’s entreaty to “please put your clothes on.”
At that point, Miklich allegedly became aggressive, puffing out his chest, clenching his fists and heading toward the officer, who drew his Taser because of how close Miklich was coming to him. Suppes said he ordered Miklich several times to stop, but that Miklich only started to get on the ground before hopping up and running back onto the mobile home’s porch.
A second officer arrived; Miklich again refused to comply with commands, then jumped off the porch as if to run, Suppses alleged.
As the suspect continued to ignore commands, Suppes told him to comply or be tasered.
Per the affidavit, Miklich took off running and hopped a fence.
Because he was concerned Miklich would get into the mobile home, Suppes deployed the Taser, the probe of which hit the man in the back, but he kept running and ultimately hid by some stairs.
“After ordering Connor to get on the ground, Connor then picked up a large paving stone approximately 1 foot wide, by 2 feet long and raised it up over his head. Connor then began to advance toward me with the paving stone raised above his head in a motion to hit me or throw the stone at me,” Suppes wrote in the affidavit.
Miklich allegedly hurled the flagstone, missing Suppes by about one foot and the officer fired the second cartridge from his Taser, but, he said “it had no effect on him.”
Miklich then reportedly hefted a softball-sized rock and threw it, narrowly missing Suppes, who fell while backing away. Miklich, he alleged, kept coming, “rushing me and falling on top of me. … Connor then was on top of me and reaching all over my belt, grabbing items on my duty belt.”
Suppse then drive-stunned Miklich with the Taser (pressing the device directly onto him and firing, as opposed to shooting probes), yet Miklich kept resisting, the affidavit says.
After three drive-stuns and with help from other officers, Suppes was able to get Miklich into cuffs, but during the struggle, the officer’s body camera dislodged from his vest.
Miklich did not go quietly. He continued resistive behavior and began yelling obscenities, the affidavit says. Eventually, Suppes ordered him to stop “acting the fool.”
Miklich, who had a bloody injury by his eye, and who had been tasered, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Suppes then learned of an unlawful sexual contact report concerning Miklich. According to the affidavit, a woman told another officer that Miklich, who had pestered for dates in the past and offered compliments that made her uncomfortable, had approached her when she drove up to her home and got out to retrieve packages left on the porch. She alleged Miklich put one hand on her neck and the other on the small of her back and that, when she broke free of him, he stripped off his clothes and then again put a hand on her neck and a hand on her back.
She was able to break loose and flee into her car.
“(She) did sate that she was afraid that Connor was going to overpower her. … that she was very afraid to be raped by Connor during the interaction due to him taking off all his clothes,” Suppes wrote in the affidavit.
After being cleared at the hospital, Miklich was taken to jail.
