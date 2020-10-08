Affidavit: Shooting suspect chased after victim

A longstanding dispute between two men, over reported thefts from one another, boiled over Monday in Paonia, when one allegedly shot the other, sending him fleeing in the car of a passerby.
Henry Russell, who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses, allegedly encountered his 33-year-old nemesis as the other man walked home from the library via Samuel Ward Road on Monday.
The alleged victim told Delta County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matthew Brewer that as he crossed the bridge, Russell passed by him. He gave Russell a dirty look, but didn’t think anything of it when Russell turned around. Russell pulled up beside him, said his name, and shot him, the man alleged. He sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.
The injured man hit the dirt, then got into the vehicle of another person driving by, Russell’s arrest affidavit says.
“(Man) said Henry chased them and they were ducking in the seats trying not to get shot. (Man) said he was not sure if Henry took more shots or not. (He) said Henry was in his vehicle in the other lane of travel, trying to cut their vehicle off,” Brewer wrote.
Brewer later spoke to another person who was driving in the area at the time. The woman reported seeing the 33-year-old man walking along the road, then a silver Ford F-150 pull up to him. As soon as she drove by, though, she heard a gunshot and hit her brakes. She saw the pedestrian fall to the ground, then get up and run to get into the vehicle behind her, which drove off. In her rearview mirror, she watched the Ford pull into the opposite lane of travel and pulled her own vehicle over to let both of the others go by her. They proceeded into town.
The wounded man leapt out of the vehicle by the Paonia town hall and made a run for the back door of the Paonia Police Department. Russell allegedly pulled up next to him again, so the man took off. He told the deputy he “found cover and yelled for help.”
Police officers later found him near the Paradise Theater. He was taken to the high school parking lot so a medical helicopter could land and take him to Grand Junction for care.
According to Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor, the man was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering.
The man was able to tell investigators who he believed had shot him, as well as provide a vehicle description.
Russell was not immediately located after the shooting. His vehicle was discovered abandoned near I Road Tuesday in Delta and, hours later, a citizen called in a possible sighting. Deputies found Russell walking down the road and arrested him.
The affidavit does not contain information from investigator’s questioning of Russell and it is not clear whether he made a statement.
Russell and the alleged victim have been at odds for about 15 years, the affidavit says. The complaining witness told Brewer that “Henry got drunk at his house and he stole Henry’s wallet that he found in his couch.” Per the document, in 2016, the man’s father told him that Russell had stolen “a bunch of stuff” from the family in retaliation, which made him angry “because he stole way more from him than he did from Henry.”
Since that time, the two would “glare at each other” whenever Russell drove past, the witness reported.
Russell appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, when prosecutors asked for bond to be set at $500,000.
The judge later set bail at $100,000, cash-only. A new bond hearing has been slated for Oct. 21.
Russell was booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of a weapon and felony menacing.
Formal charges are due to be filed by Oct. 19.
