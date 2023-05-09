Affidavit: Slain men were shot from behind

The man suspected of fatally shooting two others early Monday in rural Gunnison county reportedly told investigators he was afraid for his own safety, but later said “no” when directly asked if he’d shot the other two men.
Zachary Baker, 27, is being held without bond in Gunnison County on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Estefan Coronado and Colin Williams. Formal charges are due May 16.
Baker’s arrest affidavit states that based on exit wounds, it appears Coronado, 33, of Fruita, and Williams, 45, of Clifton, were shot from behind while they were in the front of a pickup truck.
Their bodies were discovered after Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ross Downs, who was looking for a different vehicle out of Montrose, spotted the truck at about 4 in the morning, off in the sagebrush on the north side of U.S. 50 near Sapinero.
Downs at first believed someone had run off the road, so he turned around and went to check on the vehicle. As he stepped out of his patrol unit, the deputy saw a man, later alleged to be Baker, walking away from the truck. Baker was on the phone and “hysterically yelling,” the affidavit states. Downs alleged Baker was shouting “‘they were going to kill me’ and that he shot them,” GCSO Investigator Skye Wells wrote in the document.
Downs asked Baker if he’d shot someone; Baker allegedly said yes, although he later told Wells no.
Downs detained Baker and then went to check on the truck, where he found the two men, slumped over in the front seat, with no signs of life and multiple gunshot wounds.
Wells then helped Downs secure Baker in handcuffs and a stomach chain; at the time, Wells wrote that at the time, he spotted blood on Baker’s clothing.
After being advised of his rights, Baker spoke further with Wells at the sheriff’s office.
According to the affidavit, Baker said he’d known the other two men for a few weeks, after meeting them through a mutual friend. He was with Coronado and Williams Monday to help them pick up a car in Buena Vista. Per the affidavit, Baker indicated that as the trio drove from the Grand Junction area toward Delta, the other two became “hostile” toward him and made comments about hiding a body, although he was not threatened directly.
The vehicle stopped for quite some time at a gas station in Delta; Baker reportedly said that while he was in the store, the other two men unloaded his firearm and commented that the wouldn’t be needing it.
Baker had a second loaded magazine on his person, however, the affidavit says.
“Zachary mentioned he thought Colin and Estefan became paranoid of him, which in turn made him worry for his own safety,” Wells wrote.
Baker did not answer when the deputy asked about the blood on his clothing.
“When I asked if he shot Colin and Estefan, he stated no. However, when I advised Zachary that it sounded like he was put into a situation and had to make the choice to survive. (sic) He stated that was true,” Wells wrote.
“Throughout the interview, Zachary kept telling me that I knew what happened and he did not know how to say it or what to say.”
Baker was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and remained jailed on a no-bond hold Tuesday after his initial court advisement.
His public defender waived formal advisement, but also stated Baker was revoking any waivers he might have previously given when talking to authorities. Also, his defense team is preparing motions to preserve all videos and other evidence from the time Baker was taken into custody.
When first-degree murder is alleged, a defendant can be held without bail if there is a finding of “proof evident, presumption great” a defendant committed the offense. A proof evident, presumption great hearing has not been set in Baker’s case at this time.
“I understand everything you said,” Baker responded when Chief District Judge J. Steven Patrick asked whether he had any questions about the Tuesday hearing.
Baker’s next court date is May 26.
“It’s not your typical Gunnison County case and hopefully isn’t a typical case anywhere,” Murdie said, thanking several assisting agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Gunnison EMS, the Gunnison County Coroner’s Office, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer and others.