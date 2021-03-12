A reported stabbing left a Montrose man with severe, deep injuries from three wounds, one of which required surgery to address intestinal damage, court documents say.
Andrew Valencia, 32, is suspected of first-degree assault in the March 1 encounter with the injured man. He is also suspected of felony menacing for allegedly coming at the injured man, and a woman in his company, with a knife.
Formal charges are pending. A court date following his Thursday advisement hearing was not immediately available.
Valencia was arrested in Grand Junction last week and was booked into the Montrose County Jail on Wednesday. He was being held on a $50,000 bond as of Thursday evening, according to jail records.
The March 1 encounter — which according to Valencia’s arrest affidavit was partially captured on video — took place in the parking lot of a South Cascade Avenue business.
The female complaining witness told police she and the man, her boyfriend, went to the business earlier in the evening. In the parking lot, she spotted Valencia. She alleged to officers a past traumatic incident involving him and said seeing him “brought back heated emotions,” Montrose Police Detective Sgt. Michelle Berry wrote in the affidavit.
The woman flew a crude gesture toward Valencia, who then made derogatory statements to her, per the document’s allegations.
Valencia then turned his attention to the woman’s boyfriend and a fight broke out, according to the witness account as provided. She said she wasn’t certain who started swinging first, but alleged Valencia got out of a truck in the parking lot and came at the pair, stabbing the man three times. One injury was an abdominal wound doctors would later say was deeper than the length of a finger.
The female witness also alleged to police that Valencia “charged” her with the knife in his hand, causing her to retreat.
Officers who responded to the scene reviewed surveillance footage from the business’ security cameras. According to the affidavit, the footage shows Valencia and another man — both of whom officers recognized on sight — in a truck in the lot.
The footage also shows the woman and the man who was later stabbed; they started to approach the truck.
Although it was hard to tell what was happening on the passenger’s side of the truck, where Valencia reportedly was seated, the footage did show “exaggerated movements” from him from inside the vehicle before the other man was recorded running and “trying to create distance,” Berry wrote.
“Valencia can be seen exiting the truck, running aggressively across the parking lot toward (man) who is actively retreating away from him. In Valencia’s right hand, he can be seen clenching a shiny, thin, pointy object while actively aggressing toward (man). While on the sidewalk, Valencia can be seen stabbing the object into (his) right lower abdomen.”
The document goes on to allege that Valencia then aggressively chased after the woman before giving up, getting back into the truck and fleeing.
Police could not find Valencia at the scene, but officers did find fresh blood in the parking lot.
When summoned to the hospital, they found the injured man, as well as blood in the vehicle used to transport him to the facility.
Medical staff were actively working on the man when Berry arrived; she noted a “profuse” amount of blood from his wounds.
Berry recorded a cut on the left of the man’s chest that was 1.3 inches long and almost 2 inches wide. A cut to his chin measured about 1.5 inches long.
The third injury, to his abdomen, was significant; hospital staff told Berry the wound was “far deeper than a finger-length inside.” She measured it at about 1.5 inches long and about half an inch wide.
The man declined to give a statement and said he did not want to pursue charges. Berry wrote in the affidavit that an emergency room physician certified serious bodily injury.
Berry sought and obtained a warrant for Valencia’s arrest, in her document noting a criminal history that included assault cases.
Police later developed information that Valencia could be in Grand Junction.
On March 4, authorities there spotted him in a vehicle, from which the occupants reportedly fled when it was pulled over. Valencia was arrested after a brief chase, MPD Cmdr. Matt Smith said previously.
