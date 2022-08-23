lyle wright retires as AD

Montrose High School athletic director Lyle Wright is retiring after 19 years. 

 (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)

Montrose High School opens its 2022 football season Friday night, hosting Palmer Ridge in a 6 p.m. non-league game. The MHS football team, dressed in the school colors of black-red-white, will have a new mascot, the Red Hawks. Likely a big crowd for the game and for the always-good halftime performance by the MHS band.

Noteworthy, too, is how it’s athletic director Lyle Wright’s last year at MHS.



