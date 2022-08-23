Montrose High School opens its 2022 football season Friday night, hosting Palmer Ridge in a 6 p.m. non-league game. The MHS football team, dressed in the school colors of black-red-white, will have a new mascot, the Red Hawks. Likely a big crowd for the game and for the always-good halftime performance by the MHS band.
Noteworthy, too, is how it’s athletic director Lyle Wright’s last year at MHS.
Wright is retiring after 19 years as athletics director for MHS. Nineteen years of behind-the-scenes leadership of hiring coaches, scheduling games for 14-plus teams in both genders; 19 years of listening to parents, fans, and booster clubs offering “insight.” Almost two decades of dealing with the media, education administrators, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and the ever-changing structure of conference lineups and school census.
“We have been a high-quality program for many years. I prefer leaving the coaches alone. They are professionals. I honestly believe we have the best coaches in the state,” said Wright. “That’s what separates us from a lot of schools – our coaches. Theirs (coaches) is a lifestyle. They’re dedicated to the kids.”
League titles, state championships
Wright grew up in Montrose. MHS has a distinguished history in its wrestling program and have developed many state champions. Wright was one of them, at 145 pounds in 1988. He wrestled a year for the University of Northern Colorado then transferred to Colorado State where he finished his degree work. He and Beth have three children; she is part owner in the Anytime Fitness facility in Delta.
Wright began his duties in 2006. During Wright’s tenure as AD, there have been 61 league titles for MHS and with them, more than 60 teams competing in the post-season. Of note:
• Final four appearances for boys’ soccer (2005), girls’ basketball (2008), girls’ volleyball (2014).
• The MHS football team, which had multiple losing seasons in the late 1990s, began to take shape with teams advancing to the sweet 16 and elite 8 playoffs. The football team of 2013 was the football runner-up at the 4A state championship, playing the game at Mile High Stadium. There have been two recent deep playoff runs in football — final fours in 2018 and 2021.
• The MHS boys golf team won three straight 4A championships (2017-18-19) and was runner-up in 2016. The MHS girls golf team has had two state runner-up teams, 2012-2013.
• The boys basketball team in 2020-21 had an unprecedented season – 26 straight wins, rolling through the league and playoffs. The only loss was in the state title game.
Having Montrose in the same conversation for state championships with Front Range schools was a major step forward, observed Wright.
“Metro kids have more off-season opportunities to train, compete and practice. What we have are good coaches, a good community, and good kids. When the Front Range schools come here, they show up cocky. They’re surprised how good we are. The basketball teams, for example, play a tough defense; the football teams are prepared and disciplined. That catches them off guard.”
By his own estimation, Wright’s watched 1,000 games-plus as AD during his time at MHS. He recalls when MHS became a player on a statewide stage. It was a football playoff game, he’s not sure of the year, when Montrose won over a Front Range school with a 41-yard-long field goal as time expired. Another progression was Coach Doug Tea’s 2005 MHS soccer team. They beat Cheyenne Mountain (Colorado Springs) in two overtimes to advance to the final four. Coach John Mraule’s last girls’ basketball team went to the 4A final four in 2009.
“We have a reputation of being scrappy, well coached, experienced,” said Wright. “No one wants to play us in the first round.”
Respect from coaches, fans
Jim Scarry joined MHS in 2006. He was first an assistant football coach, then the head coach for two years, right after Todd Casebier, and before current coach Brett Mertens. Scarry also coached girls’ golf.
“He (Wright) was like the Energizer Bunny on game day,” said Scarry of Wright. “Going 100-miles-an-hour. Always wanting to help, asking us what we needed and making it happen.”
One former football player, a longtime alum-fan-parent, Mike Robuck, says that he could always tell the football games were about to end. “That’s when Lyle got into his golf cart, ready to pick up the yardage markers.” Not unlike Don Meredith singing on Monday Night Football the Willie Nelson song, “Turn Out the Lights, the Party’s Over.” Humor aside, Robuck also points out that Wright was masterful during the Covid pandemic which upended MHS athletics. “He had to deal with CHSAA, he had to schedule and reschedule games. He was always wiping down surfaces and making the school as healthy and safe as it could be. He met the challenges.”
And the mascot change. In 2021, the state legislature signed into law the removal of Native American imaging. Logos, wrestling mats, signage, gym floors, uniforms – they all had to be altered to the new Red Hawks insignia. Wright credits former MHS principal Jim Barnhill with the navigation of a controversial change.
Fishing in Kentucky
Retirement also means relocation – to a home on Lake Cumberland, near Somerset, Kentucky. The lake has 1,244 miles of shoreline. “I really like fishing,” said Wright.
Montrose has almost doubled in its population during Wright’s 19 years. “The city, the school, everything has changed, said Wright, adding, “there’s so much on a teacher now. The pay, the cultural issues. Teaching in the classroom, teaching online.” A generational change in public education as well as athletics. Wright is worried that high school sports could suffer, too. “There’s a referee-officiating crisis,” said Wright. Some 50,000 officials nationwide, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, have retired or left because of low pay, long drives, unruly fans. CHSAA is moving games to Thursday nights and Saturday afternoon to accommodate the shortage. “For some referees, it’s just not worth it anymore.”
Wright’s proud of his years at athletic director and his engagement with coaches, fans, and parents. “We’re a good community, insanely supportive of our sports and kids,” said Wright. “I’ve enjoyed working in athletics. The kids are equipped for life, better prepared as they’ve practiced and played with teammates and coaches towards a common goal.”