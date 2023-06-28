After 20 years, Ray's Jerky still has the 'good stuff'

Ray and Skler Valentine outside of Ray's Ouray location. (Kylea Henseler-Montrose Daily Press)

After more than 20 years Ray Valentine is still excited about beef jerky — and watching new and loyal customers try it. He takes pride in the unique flavors and high quality offered at Ray's Jerky, as well as the other fun products he has sprinkled throughout his shops in Montrose and Ouray.

Since 2001, Valentine has grown the business from a tent in Ridgway to a multi-location endeavor that also does wholesale and special events.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?