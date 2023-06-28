After 20 years, Ray's Jerky still has the 'good stuff'

After more than 20 years Ray Valentine is still excited about beef jerky — and watching new and loyal customers try it. He takes pride in the unique flavors and high quality offered at Ray's Jerky, as well as the other fun products he has sprinkled throughout his shops in Montrose and Ouray.
Since 2001, Valentine has grown the business from a tent in Ridgway to a multi-location endeavor that also does wholesale and special events.
Some of his customers, like David and Nancy Morton, have been around since the early days when Valentine opened his first permanent location in Montrose in 2001.
“He makes it fun,” Dave said of his experience shopping at Ray’s. Valentine loves interacting with his customers, letting them sample flavors of jerky made from elk, beef, turkey and buffalo.
“I love my customers — I love talking,” he said. The experience, he explained, isn’t just transactional, and he loves walking customers through the product selection and getting to connect with them.
When he had the idea more than 20 years ago, Valentine just wanted to see if there was a market out here for the product. Why jerky? Because the self-proclaimed “foodie” simply said, “I like it a lot.”
Now all of his products are made in a U.S. Department of Agriculture-accredited facility, and Valentine said: “It’s all American-made, American meat.”
Flavors range from sweet to spicy with a range in the middle, from teriyaki to buffalo to something called “Pure Pain.” According to Valentine, this one’s flavored with ghost peppers and habaneros.
“We try to get everything spot-on,” he said of the flavors, so the “black pepper” flavor tastes like black pepper, not like it was processed. Valentine takes pride in this authenticity and noted his products don’t have a chemical or filmy aftertaste.
He wouldn’t give away any trade secrets but explained making jerky is a process that can take a full day, from slicing, seasoning and tumbling the meat to cooking, cooling and packing it.
But the end product keeps people coming back, and Valentine’s next goal is to expand the wholesale side of his operation.
And while he changed the business name from “Ray’s Good Stuff,” around five years ago, Valentine’s still got plenty of the “good stuff.”
In fact, of all things, both Mortons raved about Ray’s toothpicks, which are the best they’ve ever used.
“I think people like the toothpicks more than the jerky,” Valentine joked.
He’s also got fun treats like Amish-made caramels and malted milk balls named “Coal Poo” after the family’s Newfoundland dog.
Customers can find Ray’s stores at 19385 U.S. 550 in Montrose or 630 Main St. in Ouray.
And for the first time this summer, his son Skyler is helping to work them – something else Valentine is proud of this year.
“My employees hold the fort down,” he said, noting all his staff do a great job taking care of the customers and making the business what it is.
More information and an online product selection can be found at aysjerky.com.
