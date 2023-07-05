After 35 years, Daily Bread owners say 'thank you' – and goodbye

About 35 years ago, Margaret and David Johnson set off on a trip to the Grand Canyon from their home state of Montana. They’ve still never seen the epic national park.
Along the way they stopped in Montrose; a fairly small and slow town that Margaret recalls was smaller and slower at the time.
“It kind of looked like a ghost town,” she said.
All along Main Street, storefronts were empty and windows boarded up; newspaper ads promised startup capital to people who wanted to start businesses downtown.
The Johnsons bit. They presented a plan for “Daily Bread Bakery and Cafe” to the Downtown Improvement District on a Monday morning, and within the week were headed back to Montana to pack their belongings. By April they were back in town, making big plans and traveling the state to pick up restaurant equipment at auctions. Some even came through the window of the corner bakery at 346 E. Main St.
Neither had experience in the industry when they opened their restaurant that September, but they both loved to cook — and eat — pastries. Whenever the Johnsons saw a bakery on their road trips they just had to stop in. By the end of 1989, they had their own.
And by the end of this month, they will flip the “open” sign to “closed” for the last time.
Earlier this year, the building’s owners told the Johnsons they had sold the property and the businesses within would have to vacate. Now in her 70s, Margaret said it just doesn’t make sense to start over somewhere else.
She still remembers the first day the bakery opened — and how the line stretched out the door.
“I think we were the only sandwich shop,” she said.
Despite a lack of professional experience, she and David were eager and adventurous home chefs, and they developed a menu by experimenting with new things and crowdsourcing recipes from family and friends.
Soon, by happenstance, they found their first pastry chef: a retired airline worker named Al Tomich who knew his way around a pantry.
Still, opening a new business in a new place required a leap of faith, and the “Daily Bread’s” name with Christian connotations reflects the Johnsons’ belief system that kept them going over the years.
“God has had a big part in leading and guiding us,” Margaret said. “Just the faith that we had to have, you know, stepping out on a limb.”
But their faith and hard work were not in vain, and over more than three decades the bakery became a staple on East Main Street as businesses came and went. Now, the city isn’t as quiet and the storefronts aren’t covered by nearly as much plywood.
Over the years, Margaret and David kept working to improve the bakery and menu, adding “farm to table” options long before they were a trend.
The couple owns a property on Spring Creek Mesa where they farm and ranch, and for years customers have been able to taste their hard work. Homegrown vegetables are a staple on the menu and can be found in soups and other dishes. Turkey, chicken, pig products and eggs used in various dishes also frequently come from the family farm.
“We poured our heart and soul into this place,” Margaret said.
The atmosphere they’ve created is cozy, and many customers have been coming by for years. The Johnsons even consider them, and the employees that have helped them grow the business, to be family.
Now, as they carry on farming and ranching on Spring Creek Mesa, Margaret just wants to keep in touch with the community– and to say “Thank you.”
Exactly what comes next, once the appliances are cleared out and the remaining pastries are eaten, Margaret doesn’t know.
But she and David are planning to finally visit the Grand Canyon.