After 35 years, Daily Bread owners say 'thank you' – and goodbye

Margaret Johnson stands in front of the Daily Bread Bakery and Cafe, which will close for good at the end of this month. (Kylea Henseler-Montrose Daily Press)

About 35 years ago, Margaret and David Johnson set off on a trip to the Grand Canyon from their home state of Montana. They’ve still never seen the epic national park.

Along the way they stopped in Montrose; a fairly small and slow town that Margaret recalls was smaller and slower at the time. 



