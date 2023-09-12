After 50 years, Montrose Adult Education Center still fills classrooms– even without a home

The basement at Zion Lutheran Church fills up most evenings during the week, but this isn’t just because of church events. It’s because around 100 students are enrolled in GED (General Educational Development) and ESL (English as a Second Language) through the Montrose Adult Education Center.
The group isn’t religious; but for the year, after decades of shuffling around, it’s housed in the church basement, where dividers separate three classrooms that Zion was kind enough to rent to the program.
Despite never having a permanent home, the organization is celebrating its 50th year in Montrose and continues to serve students and help them achieve a higher quality of life and education.
Director Anne Ventrello said many people in the community still may not know about the center — but added, “What we do is so important.”
She explained how in the early 1970s, federal legislation passed to support volunteer-run education programs focused on basic literacy, and Montrose’s was one of many that sprung up as a result.
And the program has helped.
“There’s not nearly as many people that come to us anymore that say: 'I can't read or write,'" Ventrello said.
So the program evolved over the years and now focuses on providing other classes that enable students to gain the skills they need to succeed, whether it’s obtaining a GED and moving on to higher education, or learning enough English to get a better job or communicate with a child’s teacher. But the center still offers basic literacy, too, which involves one-on-one instruction with a volunteer.
Around 100 students are enrolled in MAEC programs now, with around three-quarters of them in ESL classes.
Grant Manager Lezlee Cox said most students in the latter program are immigrants, with the majority hailing from Mexico and other Latin American countries — though people from all over the world, from Mexico to Ukraine and Cambodia, have taken advantage of the course.
Some students moved to the U.S. recently, while others enrolled in the program after being here for years. Basically, Cox said, “They’re here to improve their lives.”
Students range in age from 17 to senior citizens, but many are in their 20s through 40s and came to the U.S. to work in fields like construction and housekeeping.
But, Cox said, “Even though they might be here working construction, or in the fields, they have a variety of educational backgrounds.”
For example, Cox has had students with nursing degrees in other countries, who must learn English to return to their field. Many also need to get American credentials, and the center tries to help students when possible with these kinds of goals, as well as offering career and college preparation.
The goal of the ESL classes is to help the students gain enough proficiency in English to live their lives here in Montrose, from being able to talk to neighbors or medical professionals to attending college or securing a different job.
Classes are held in two sessions, August through December and January through June, and students are broken up by their level of proficiency in English. Cox and Ventrello said it’s ideal for most students to attend multiple sessions.
How much progress a student makes in that time is deeply individualized, and influenced by how much work they put in, where they started and often, but not always, the education level they had coming in.
Students must enter this course, which is $100 per session for first-time students, at the beginning of a session. GED prep courses, which students can join monthly, cost $50 per enrollment and $10 per month.
This system works because while some students are ready to take the test after just a few months of preparation, others need more time to get ready. Many may enroll in GED classes after completing at least one session of ESL.
It’s the first time MAEC is charging for classes, as it has to pay rent for the space. In the past, the Montrose Education District and Colorado Mesa University have lent space, but both have since grown to the point they can no longer offer this.
Despite being shuffled around, the program has grown over 50 years and, thanks to state and federal funding, has a handful of teachers and administrative staff. Some, like Ventrello and Cox, wear both hats.
The center will host an open house Wednesday, Sept. 20. From 3-7 p.m. in the church basement (701 S. Junction Ave) to celebrate the anniversary and share the program with the community.
And while Ventrello and Cox are proud of the program’s success and grateful to Zion for the space, they have hopes for their own spot in the future.
“Our goal is to have a permanent place for our program,” Cox said.
