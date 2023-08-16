What was supposed to be a blowout race to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District last year came down to the wire, as Democrat Adam Frisch gave incumbent Lauren Boebert a serious run for her money in what became the country’s tightest race. He ultimately lost by just around 550 votes in the heavily conservative district.
Despite the loss, Frisch is still fired up by the results — and he’s back on the campaign trail already in his signature “Beat Boebert Buggy,” along with his son, “bodyguard” and field director Felix.
Over the last campaign cycle, the two put around 25,000 miles on Frisch’s car driving around the district, and he’s starting to make the rounds again with his sights set on winning in 2024.
“We expect this to be one of the top-focused races in the country,” said Frisch, who visited with the Daily Press this week.
He’s already put about 7,000 miles on the car this time around, as he travels the district talking to voters about the issues– and why he’s the man for the job.
Felix says he’s a good listener — one that doesn’t just talk at people, and Frisch believes this has helped him overcome the “Aspen Adam” tag he was branded with by opponents.
This time around, he doesn’t think he’ll struggle with two of last year’s major hurdles: name recognition and lack of funding. When it was hard to believe a Democrat could come close in a race, he said, it’s hard to convince people to spend their hard-earned money helping him try.
But he’s shown victory may be within reach, and last month the Colorado Sun reported he’s already outraised incumbent Boebert in this campaign cycle.
“Boebert started off the 2024 election cycle with $771,000 leftover from her 2022 campaign, with an additional $1.6 million raised in the first three months of the year. Frisch began the year with $365,000 from the 2022 race, going on to raise $4.4 million in the first half of 2023,” the article said.
One of Frisch’s biggest selling points may in fact be that he isn’t his opponent. He’s traveled around the state pitching a “pro-normal” coalition, and said, “People want the circus to stop.”
While he said it appears Boebert is taking her job more seriously in her second term, he believes the firebrand representative is still more focused on national issues — like impeaching the president — than on helping Colorado.
For example, he thinks Boebert used the power she earned from voting “present” after a long standout at the beginning of this year’s session to allow California Republican Kevin McCarthy to get on the House’s oversight committee — one he said doesn’t have much to do with Colorado.
“Everything the oversight committee is working on is not affecting people in CD-3,” he said.
Frisch believes she should have used her influence to get on committees that deal with rural issues like agriculture and water, groups he’d like to be part of if elected.
He keeps asking people “Who do you want sitting at that table” when it comes to issues of water, rural healthcare and education, energy, etc.
But he isn’t just running an attack campaign, Frisch has his own goals and ideas, some of which conflict with the mainstream opinion of his party. He’s said he’s committed to addressing the real “kitchen table issues” that impact people on the Western Slope, like securing funding for rural healthcare and education. But he knows the solution is bi-partisan at the national level, and believes communities like Montrose have more in common with rural Florida than Denver.
He said in some places he’s campaigned, Democrats have all but given up — no one has come through to talk to voters for years. But once they sit down together, even though they have some differing views, Frisch can find common ground with many conservatives.
Some of his positions do hold the party line. For example, Frisch is adamant about women’s right to make their own healthcare decisions, including about abortion.
But he also drifts from some mainstream views. One priority for Frisch is improving the country’s ability to be energy independent, even if that means using non-renewable resources like natural gas and coal. He’s not against greener, renewable energy forms, but believes as long as the U.S. is getting gas from the Middle East, domestic power production should be supported in all its forms.
“The United States should not be begging countries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran for energy help. We must have an ‘all of the above’ energy production policy that includes responsible oil and gas production, wind, solar, nuclear and hydropower, and emerging technologies like hydrogen,” according to his campaign website.
While Frisch was projected to lose by a lot more than 550 votes, he wasn’t surprised the last race was so close.
“There's a huge hunger for someone to take the job seriously,” he said, and for now he plans to keep putting miles on his car proving that he’s that guy.
