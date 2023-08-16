After a close race last November, the Adam Frisch has his eyes set on 2024

Frisch speaks in Ridgway. (Courtesy photo/Andrea Fields)

What was supposed to be a blowout race to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District last year came down to the wire, as Democrat Adam Frisch gave incumbent Lauren Boebert a serious run for her money in what became the country’s tightest race. He ultimately lost by just around 550 votes in the heavily conservative district.

Despite the loss, Frisch is still fired up by the results — and he’s back on the campaign trail already in his signature “Beat Boebert Buggy,” along with his son, “bodyguard” and field director Felix.



