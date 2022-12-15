Lucia Rodriguez (left) worked with her mother, Alice Paiz (right) at Montrose Regional Health for several years. Paiz retired after more than 31 years with the local hospital. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Regional Hospital)
Lucia Rodriguez is retiring after 47 years of service at Montrose Regional Health. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Regional Hospital)
Lucia Rodriguez (left) worked with her mother, Alice Paiz (right) at Montrose Regional Health for several years. Paiz retired after more than 31 years with the local hospital. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Regional Hospital)
For the first time in nearly five decades, Lucia Rodriguez doesn’t have any plans.
It’s been a short 47 years at Montrose Regional Health for Rodriguez, who, at 76, is retiring from her position in the environmental services department. Rodriguez has been a beloved staple of the hospital, never missing a beat as she provided housekeeping services for patients and staff alike. Now, she gets to spend more time with her granddaughter.
“It went by so fast. You know that you don't even think about it. Now we've got all these young people — I said let them do it,” Rodriguez said with a laugh.
Rodriguez recalled living in Pueblo with her husband in the 1970s while he worked on the Pueblo Dam. The couple moved back home to Montrose once the job was complete, and Rodriguez’s neighbor and mother convinced her to apply at the hospital.
Alice Paiz, her mother, was already working at the Montrose hospital when Rodriguez joined the team. Like mother, like daughter, Paiz also retired in her 70s after a 31-year stint at the hospital.
Denise Rivera worked with both women over her 28 years with Montrose Regional Hospital (MRH).
Rivera is director of environmental services at MRH, but considers Rodriguez family.
She struggled to find the perfect tribute for Rodriguez as she described, with bittersweet emotion, her impact on the community.
“How do you do justice for somebody who's been here for 47 years?” Rivera posited. “We are so fortunate to have her and blessed. She just gets to know her patients and wants to take care of them while she's doing her rounds. She's kind, she's got a huge heart.”
During her time at MRH, Rodriguez remained dedicated to connecting with all of her patients. Whether she was in the acute rehabilitation unit or helping a new employee, her mission was to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome.
Paiz and Rodriguez became intimately familiar with the hospital during their combined seven decades of work, including the institution’s history, construction projects and her supervisors.
Rodriguez remembers just about every person she’s worked with at MRH, Rivera shared.
She's continued on in her mom's legacy, Rivera said.
Not every day may have been a good day, but Rodriguez said it’s been a “good run.”
She’s loved talking with patients and meeting people from around the world. There’s a lot of new and younger faces she doesn’t know as well as before, and people don’t talk to each other as much as they used to. She can remember cleaning down in the morgue with her coworkers, trading laughs and jokes as they worked. The work environment felt like a big family.
It feels different now, she said.
Times have changed, but Rodriguez hasn’t lost her love of people. She joked that after her retirement on Friday, she’ll be at home with nobody to talk with.
“I talked to all the patients to find out where they're from and you learn a lot from them,” she shared. “When they leave, especially in my area of acute rehab, I miss them because they're so nice.”
But they always return to see Rodriguez.
Patient feedback offered glowing reviews, thanking her for her kindness, thoughtfulness and attention to detail over the years.
“She's that person you know is always going to be there,” said Rivera. “She's always the familiar face that you see when you come into work and now that she's leaving, we're gonna miss her.”
Rodriguez isn’t too sure what her next adventure will be. The popular post-retirement travel isn’t something she’s interested in, but rest assured she’ll keep herself and her granddaughter busy at home.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone