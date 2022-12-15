For the first time in nearly five decades, Lucia Rodriguez doesn’t have any plans.

It’s been a short 47 years at Montrose Regional Health for Rodriguez, who, at 76, is retiring from her position in the environmental services department. Rodriguez has been a beloved staple of the hospital, never missing a beat as she provided housekeeping services for patients and staff alike. Now, she gets to spend more time with her granddaughter.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

