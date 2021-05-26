As the time came to select a municipal judge for the Town of Cedaredge — an action that could have just been a formality — trustees ended up appointing a new candidate in Bruce Joss at last week’s meeting.
Joss was selected over the town’s current judge, Judge Lynn French.
In opening, Trustee Heidi Weissner read a board statement regarding the selection of a judge.
“The choice for municipal judge will not be based on staff attempts to influence our decision, nor will it be based on hearsay,” Weissner said. “The decision will be based on our impressions on each candidate during the interview process.”
Weissner then nominated Joss to take the position, stating “I just feel like [Joss] proved himself much better during the interview process than Judge French did.”
What followed was a tied vote as trustees Weissner, Richard Udd and Jim Atkinson voted in favor of Joss while trustees Cathy Brown, Charlie Howe and Patti Michael voted in favor of French. There were an even number of trustees as Mayor Ray Hanson was absent from the meeting. Michael, as mayor pro-tem, ran the meeting.
With that tied vote, further discussion followed.
“I felt like Judge French came in thinking that it was a given, that he would be reappointed and didn’t make an effort to show us what he has to offer,” Weissner said.
Udd added, “Judge French is harsh, particularly on juveniles. Judge Joss is more inclined to try and rehabilitate rather than to punish or make the juvenile afraid of the court. I don’t think that’s a healthy situation.”
Brown defended French, taking the viewpoint that the town needs someone who will properly discipline those who commit crimes, and for that, she trusts French to get the job done.
The board called up Dan Sanders, the recently re-hired chief of police, to give input on French’s methods. Sanders started by saying that he wouldn’t try to influence the board’s decision one way or another.
“What [French] has done is deterred shoplifting because he does tend to throw adults in jail, usually a day, he’ll just give them a jail sentence,” Sanders said. He explained that French is big on suspended sentences, saying, for example, that he would sentence 30 days in jail but suspend 29 of them.
Weissner said of French, “He did mention, and a letter we received from staff mentioned, that he is big on and firm with putting juveniles in jail, and they used the word jail. That’s not legal, OK?”
Sanders expounded on that. “He doesn’t put children in jail,” he said. “He holds it over them sometimes. He uses what we call suspended sentence, so he’ll say ‘Hey, kid, I’ve seen you three times in here for the same thing,’” and hold up a threat of five days in jail for example.
Sanders confirmed that, no, juveniles cannot be given a straight jail sentence. There are specific youth facilities for continually troubled youth.
“I’m up for different ideas, different ways of handling them,” Sanders told the board in regards to municipal judge selection. “We use juvenile diversion with some of the children that we have, some of the juveniles that come in, and that seems to work pretty well.” Juvenile diversion is a probationary program designed to tighten supervision around troubled youth while diverting them away from the formal court.
Weissner ended the discussion by reiterating that Joss gave a top notch interview for the job and that he was impressively up to date on law. No trustees voiced disagreement with these facts.
Ultimately, after discussion and during a second vote on the matter, Trustee Michael’s mind was changed, tipping the tied vote in favor of Joss, with the stipulation that French could serve as the town’s alternate judge if he wants to take that option.
Lucas Vader is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
