Between manufacturer delays and COVID-19, the City of Montrose found additional hurdles to clear in replacing century-old dam infrastructure at Montrose Reservoir.
The reservoir on Cerro Summit, established in 1912, was drained in 2018 to replace outlet works, including an 8-inch pipeline running through the dam’s foundation and below the western embankment. Repair work began in spring of 2019.
Construction is now essentially complete, City of Montrose Engineer Scott Murphy said.
“One hangup — and it’s kind of the most important hangup — is there’s a valve that controls the entire reservoir. The goal of the project was to replace this main valve. It was ordered eight months ago. There are only two manufacturers in the whole country. They sent it, and it was the wrong valve,” he said.
As the company worked on a new valve, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“Here we are again. They re-manufactured a portion and sent it back out. I think we finally got all the pieces. I think we’re over the biggest part of the hurdle,” Murphy said.
The City of Montrose owns the reservoir as a backup municipal drinking water supply of 800 acre feet. Through a land-swap with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the location is managed as a state wildlife area, while the former state wildlife area at Chipeta Lake in Montrose became city property.
CPW controls the fishery at Montrose Reservoir on Cerro Summit. It will restock fish there once the dam repair project is complete, and the reservoir has been filled.
Filling the reservoir is not going to happen quickly. Once the valve replacement is complete, it will depend on available water.
“We might start filling in mid-September, if things go well. Once we get past those hurdles, we’re going to be there,” Murphy said.
It will be some time after that before anglers can cast a line.
“I would say to look for fishing to be viable in 2022,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Renzo Del Piccolo said. “We are hopeful we will be back to having catchable fish by 2022.”
Fishing at the reservoir will again be catch-and-release, by fly or reel only.
The city will be working with CPW on restocking the reservoir and is excited to restore fishing, Murphy said.
A lot of vegetation is growing in the reservoir, creating fish habitat. “It should give them a nice jumpstart when the time does come (for restocking),” he said.
Under the worst-case scenario, the reservoir would finish filling in the spring, he said. The best-case scenario for this year is getting it half-full, again, based on the availability of water.
