The family of Christopher Blunt told the young man who struck and killed him to do one thing: come out of prison as the type of man their nephew, brother and husband was.
“Poor choices were made that day,” said Blunt’s widow, Summer, addressing the court Tuesday at the sentencing of Tyler Hilton.
She listed some of them off: Hilton, now 19, chose to drink underage, to use marijuana and to drive while intoxicated the morning of March 16, 2020. What keeps Summer Blunt up at night, though, was that Hilton — who was driving down the shoulder to pass people on North Townsend Avenue when he struck Christopher Blunt on his bicycle — left it to other motorists to tend the mortally injured man, only returning to the scene at his mother’s urging.
The force of the collision sent Blunt flying into Hilton’s vehicle and he died later at a Grand Junction hospital.
Hilton earlier this year pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-DUI and he was sentenced Tuesday to a stipulated term of six years in prison.
“(Christopher) was left there like he was nothing, and he was something,” Summer Blunt said. “He was the best person I ever met in my entire life. … Because of my husband and because of his past, he taught me that because we make bad choices, it doesn’t make us bad people.”
Blunt told the court she hopes Hilton emerges from the agreed-upon six-year prison term a better person, in line with the man her husband was. “I really, really hope Tyler can do that, because if he doesn’t, it’s even more tragic,” the young widow said.
Other family members shared similar sentiments, and remembered the Army veteran who always had time to nurture the children of the family. Christopher, they said, would never play that kind of role for children of his own, because he was killed before he could have any; the family has been cheated of seeing him as a father.
“He never wanted to harm anyone,” his aunt Teresa Clark said of the deceased, whose grandparents raised him from the age of 10. “He found a way to smile even when life threw a lot of hell at him. … His death was a thief. It stole the dream that he had for his life.”
Another aunt, Denise Dietz, read statements on behalf of Blunt’s brother, Michael, his mother, and other family members.
Michael through his aunt said he’d received the worst news of his life in 2020, because of “dumb choices” Hilton made.
“I will never forgive the person who took my brother’s life and left him on the side of the road,” Michael said. He also thanked the passersby who stopped to help at the scene.
“No time will ever be enough to replace my brother, my mother’s son, and Summer’s husband,” he said.
Blunt’s mother said through his aunt that she hoped the example of who her son had been would challenge Hilton to “rise above and become the person you were meant to be.”
Dietz told Hilton their lives were now connected and it’s no coincidence.
“ … Don’t let this loss be the loss of two people,” she said.
In the time since March 16, 2020, Hilton has changed from the angry person who blamed Blunt for his own death to a sincerely remorseful man who is already changing his life, Hilton’s family and attorney said — along with, ultimately, District Judge Mary Deganhart.
Michelle Hilton, the defendant’s mother, said she was heartbroken for everyone and that her son is genuinely remorseful.
“I hear his remorse and his sadness” for many events in his life, she said — but also hears in his voice the hope that he can one day make a positive difference, and it makes her proud that Tyler now wants to give purpose to others.
Since posting bail, her son has been voluntarily helping others and listening to their advice, as well as obtaining therapy of his own volition.
“Tyler has made a commitment to changing who he is,” defense attorney Daniel Lavrisha said. “He can’t take back what’s happened, but he can change what’s going forward.”
Deputy District Attorney Jessica Waggoner asked Deganhart to accept the plea agreement, a difficult one that was reached in part due to Hilton’s lack of a prior record as well as his young age.
Only 18 when he hit and killed Blunt, Hilton was “a boy” whose life had basically just started, Waggoner said. Yet, she added, Hilton was passing other vehicles on the shoulder, hit Blunt, left the scene and initially told his mother he’d struck a deer.
“She made him come back and tell the truth,” Waggoner said.
Lavrisha during his comments said, however, that his client had almost immediately confessed the truth to his mother and was so upset that he made multiple suicidal statements.
Waggoner said that Hilton misdirected his anger at Blunt, stomping on his own windshield and complaining the deceased cyclist had been on the wrong side of the road. Hilton, she said, had shown “little to no regard” for the life that had been cut short.
Waggoner, who opened her remarks by praising Summer Blunt’s strength in the face of adversity, said she hopes the indications that Hilton is changing are true. “I hope in my heart that’s where he’s at,” the prosecutor said.
“Tyler is a young boy,” Lavrisha said, building off Waggoner’s remarks. “He is 19 years old but still a young boy.”
On March 16, 2020, Hilton was only four months removed from having what he did result in juvenile-level charges and punishment, Lavrisha also said.
Further, Hilton has been shaped in part by other tragedies: at 15, he had to intervene in a dangerous situation involving a family member who was in the grips of a mental health crisis, a traumatizing event for which Hilton never received help.
But Hilton is committed to “radical” change now, the attorney said.
“He is not static, not someone who can’t change. He is changing. … He knows it’s profound for Christopher and his family. He knows this will not define him going forward,” Lavrisha said.
“He’s sorry. He’s taken and is taking responsibility for his actions. He needs to — and these were his words — ‘break cycles.’ That’s break(ing) cycles for himself and others so that nothing like this ever happens again.”
Deganhart offered sympathy and thanks to both families.
“I wish we could go back to the moment before it happened,” the judge said.
The initial reports about what happened showed to her egregious conduct, but Deganhart said she was also considering what Hilton has done since, as well as information from a pre-sentence investigation report.
Although Blunt’s life was taken, it can be an example to others, the judge also said. She reminded Hilton of Summer Blunt’s wish, that he become the type of person Christopher was.
“It sounds like you are trying to do that, Tyler. … The road is not easy. There are hard choices that have to be made. This is what we hope comes out of it,” Deganhart said, sharing an inspirational quote she thought was appropriate.
“’The greatest gift we can give to those who have left us is to live fully in their place,’” she said, in imposing a six-year prison term, minus about 230 days of pre-sentence confinement. “That applies to you, Tyler.”
