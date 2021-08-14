After last year’s enrollment drop, Montrose County School District is expecting more students in classrooms this fall.
As of Aug. 12, 6,029 students were enrolled, which is significantly higher than the 5,587 full-time students in last fall’s official count in October.
“This number is in flux, but it’s definitely trending in the right upward direction,” Suzi King, the district’s data specialist, said at the Aug. 10 school board meeting.
The number of new students is on pace to outnumber the 358 enrolled last fall, but still lags behind the 530 enrolled in fall 2019.
The number of newly enrolled students does not account for children enrolling in the American educational system for the first time, such as preschoolers and kindergartners.
Many newly enrolled students were homeschooled last year. The enrollment decline last year could have been because of parents opting to homeschool their children, as the Montrose Daily Press previously reported.
However, formerly homeschooled students only comprise approximately one-quarter of new registrants: a large proportion of students are transferring from other public schools in Colorado and from out of state.
Dozens of new students are also coming from area private schools: 36 were previously enrolled at Delta Vision Charter Academy, 16 from Pope John Paul Academy, 15 from Colorado West Christian School and 14 from Maslow Academy.
More than 29 states are represented in the new crop of students enrolling in Montrose public schools. California has the largest number of new students at 13, but a significant number hail from Utah, Washington and Texas.
The school district is also welcoming at least 10 new students moving from other countries. Four are from Mexico, two hail from Vietnam and one each from Honduras and El Salvador. The exact origin of two international students is unknown.
Last year’s enrollment drops were more significant at the elementary and middle school levels: counts of the district’s youngest students dropped by nearly nine percent from fall 2019 to 2020 and middle school enrollment dropped by eight percent. On the other hand, high school enrollment remained fairly steady, with a net decrease of only seven students.
The amount of new students by grade level parallels the losses sustained last year: a large number of students are coming into elementary, middle school and ninth-grade, whereas new enrollment for 10th- 12th-grade is not as high.
King said that final enrollment numbers will continue to be in flux throughout the first few weeks of the school year, which starts on Thursday, Aug. 19. The official enrollment count that is reported to the state will take place in October.
Enrollment numbers are tightly tied with how much funding schools are allotted. The Colorado Department of Education averaged last year’s count with data from previous years to minimize the negative impact on school districts.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
