People may continue to qualify for federal affordable housing and home repair opportunities, following the USDA's decision to allow the city of Montrose to retain its 'rural' designation. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)
After a U.S. Department of Agriculture review, the city of Montrose gets to maintain its designation as “rural” for USDA housing programs, which will allow residents and landowners to continue qualifying for affordable housing and home repair opportunities.
The city was evaluated this year, after passing a 1,000 person per square mile benchmark that flags areas which may no longer qualify for the rural designation.
According to USDA State DirectorArmando Valdez, to be considered “rural” a community generally has less than 35,000 total residents and less than 1,000 per square mile. Those with over 35,000 are automatically disqualified.
However some, like the city of Montrose, fall into the middle, with less than 35,000 total residents but more than 1,000 per square mile. These are then evaluated for a “rural in character” exception, which Montrose ultimately received after a 30-day public inspection and comment period.
The designation is a big deal, Valdez explained, because it allows people within the city to qualify for USDA single-family housing programs including low-interest and no-down payment home loans.
“It is a great benefit for it to remain eligible, because it creates more opportunity for affordable housing,” he said.
Most of Montrose County, Valdez clarified, fit the rural designator without question, and only the city was in danger of losing the status.
Some communities, including parts of Clifton in Mesa County, did lose the designator this year, as they tipped over the per-mile population limit, and officials decided they didn’t retain enough rural characteristics and had become more like extensions of urban centers.
Montrose, Valdez said, “isnot adjacent to any population center — it is the population center.”
He explained the city still provides a commercial center, workers and housing for agricultural communities, which still surround it. Negative impacts to affordable housing, he said, would adversely affect these communities.
Eleven people submitted letters during the public comment period concerning how losing the designation would adversely impact the city and agricultural areas around it, and Valdez said they spurred the USDA to take a closer look at Montrose before making a final decision.
He said the USDA performs these reviews every 2-3 years, and with a population just over 20,000 according to the last census, Montrose has a ways to go before hitting the 35,000 hard line cap.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone