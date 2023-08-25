230824-news-usda

People may continue to qualify for federal affordable housing and home repair opportunities, following the USDA's decision to allow the city of Montrose to retain its 'rural' designation. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)

After a U.S. Department of Agriculture review, the city of Montrose gets to maintain its designation as “rural” for USDA housing programs, which will allow residents and landowners to continue qualifying for affordable housing and home repair opportunities.

The city was evaluated this year, after passing a 1,000 person per square mile benchmark that flags areas which may no longer qualify for the rural designation.



