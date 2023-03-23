The After School Satan Club, a youth program sanctioned by The Satanic Temple, has started at Paonia K-8, reportedly standing as the first After School Satan Club in Colorado.
The club is reportedly not endorsed by Delta County School District, but in allowing school facilities to be used for religious activities, the school district must be all-inclusive.
The Satan Club identifies as a non-theistic religious group.
KVNF Radio reported on the club shortly before it began on March 6, interviewing Satan Club campaign manager June Everett and Delta County Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay.
“In this particular case, it’s considered a religious group, and we allow other religious groups to use our facilities as well,” Clay said. “Once we allow one, we have to allow all.”
According to Clay, through regular school policy, the formation of the Paonia Satan Club was only mentioned on a newsletter to parents so that those parents could decide whether to receive the informational flyer on the club and whether to share it with their children.
In addressing talk of protests, Clay said Delta County School District does not allow protests on school property, so any protesting would have to take place away from Paonia K-8, or at the very least, on the street adjacent to the property.
Clay also opined that ignoring the club might speak louder.
“In my mind, if we don’t like something, the way that we get rid of it is we don’t acknowledge it,” Clay said in the KVNF interview, “and by acknowledging it and making it a big deal — I will just be upfront with everyone, what this group wants is to be on 9 News the day after. If they’ve done that, they’ve been successful and they get the publicity they’re looking for.”
Everett denied the claim that the Satan Club is after publicity and controversy, stating that the club is only seeking to offer alternative programs for families that ask for them. She also spoke up against potential protesters.
“They cannot discriminate against religious organizations based on their viewpoint,” Everett said.
According to Everett, the club aims to focus on free inquiry and rationalism and intends to represent itself in a positive light, expressing that “not always who you think is evil is evil and not always who you think is good may be good.”
“We look at Satan as a symbol and nothing more than that,” Everett said of the club. “So we aren’t devil worshippers and we don’t believe that there’s a real Satan that’s sitting down below us, waiting to collect our souls.”
The After School Satan Club will meet twice more this academic school year, after school on April 12 and May 15. Everett said next year’s club will be planned around how much interest there is this semester.
Lucas Vader is the managing editor of the Delta County Independent.
