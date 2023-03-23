The After School Satan Club, a youth program sanctioned by The Satanic Temple, has started at Paonia K-8, reportedly standing as the first After School Satan Club in Colorado.

The club is reportedly not endorsed by Delta County School District, but in allowing school facilities to be used for religious activities, the school district must be all-inclusive.



