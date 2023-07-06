After successful STARt, soil health program seeks more participants

The no-till and crop diversification methods Rimrocker Ranch now uses allows cattle to graze on fresh land every day and for significantly more months of the year. (Courtesy photo/Rimrocker Ranch)

When Cliff and Rosella Chiles, owners of Rimrocker Ranch in Nucla, began participating in the state’s STAR Plus program last year, they received funding to help implement soil-friendly practices on 66 acres of their over 250-acre property. They ended up implementing the practices on 150 acres, with the last nearly 90 acres being on their own dime. 

The Saving Tomorrow’s Agricultural Resources program, funded by the Department of Agriculture, partners with conservation districts including the Shavano Conservation District to help local farmers and ranchers fund and implement healthier soil practices like no-till farming. 



