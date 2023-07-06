After successful STARt, soil health program seeks more participants

When Cliff and Rosella Chiles, owners of Rimrocker Ranch in Nucla, began participating in the state’s STAR Plus program last year, they received funding to help implement soil-friendly practices on 66 acres of their over 250-acre property. They ended up implementing the practices on 150 acres, with the last nearly 90 acres being on their own dime.
The Saving Tomorrow’s Agricultural Resources program, funded by the Department of Agriculture, partners with conservation districts including the Shavano Conservation District to help local farmers and ranchers fund and implement healthier soil practices like no-till farming.
The first round of the three-year program, which the Chiles and four other businesses within the district are participating in, is already underway, and the Shavano Conservation District is beginning to recruit growers for a second round that will begin this October.
So far, Shavano District Manager Penny Bishop said the program has been well-received by participants.
“They really do believe in the mission, and we’ve had awesome feedback,” she said.
Under the program, producers receive technical assistance and $75 per acre for up to about $5,000 per year to implement soil-friendly practices.
But why do these even matter to farmers and ranchers?
According to the Chiles, soil-friendly practices can save time and money and increase efficiency.
“It’s a different way of thinking, but we’ve really benefited from it,” Rosella said.
She said Rimrocker, which grows custom meat, started making changes immediately after joining the program, including switching to no-till farming. Additionally, instead of planting only a single crop on fields, the Chiles began planting multiple, complimentary plants together, increasing the amount of time per year cattle can graze on the fields.
While under the old ways, cattle could graze maybe seven months per year on the mono-crop fields, now Rosella said: “We’re really close to being able to graze all year.”
The couple even invested in a no-till drill, which cost around $40,000 after grant funding. But they believe in the process and see the equipment as an investment they can rent out to other local producers.
No-till farming with diverse crops allows them to cut down on fuel costs for tilling, curb fertilizer uses and create richer, wetter soil.
“You get a soil biology you can’t get if you keep disking and plowing the ground,” Rosella said. The methods also allow for more nitrogen-rich soil that holds more water, allowing the ranch to cut down on irrigation and labor.
According to Cliff, the program involves before and after soil samples to see how much improvement the producers make. A flier explains the program is based on a rating system of one to five stars which evaluates producers’ commitment to soil health, water quality and water availability practices.
Bishop said the first round included five participants with operations of various sizes throughout the Shavano District. Everyone who applied in the first round, from farmers managing 15 acres to the Chiles with over 200 acres, was accepted.
She said five more can participate in this round, and enrollment will begin in August. To participate, producers must fill out the paperwork to become qualified through the Farm Service Agency. Then, they must fill out an enrollment form detailing what soil health practices they would like help implementing, such as using organic fertilizers, cover crop diversity and wild stock integration.
Farmers and ranchers from all over the Shavano district, which covers part or all of Montrose, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Delta counties can apply.
According to the Chiles, the program has allowed them to focus more on what really matters, while letting the worms do the soil work instead of tilling.
“Now we have more time and energy to raise good beef,” Rosella said
